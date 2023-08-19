Last week we looked at forces that were about to fuel the gold rush of 1859 to Colorado, including the economic crash of 1857, the impression that Indian conflicts were under control and exaggerated claims of large gold strikes from placer panning.
The country was hurting in 1857. “The economy was badly extended,” wrote Elliott West in The Contested Plains. “The enormous output of California gold had doubled the amount of money in circulation and pushed prices steeply upward. The lusty growth of the 1850s had produced more goods than the public could buy, while the orgy of railroad construction far surpassed the needs of the day, and people invested merely on an imagined future.” In just months, over 1,000 businesses had gone under in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Missouri.
Three brothers, Alexander Blue, 29, Daniel Blue, 24 and Charles Blue, 20, left their parents' Illinois farm in February 1859 in search of gold. News of strikes at Pike's Peak and Clear Creek had spread for over a year throughout the economically depressed and embattled States, and men, mostly, along with some women, had already begun treks across the great plains.
The gold rush to California in 1849 was still fresh on the nation's mind, even though gold output had been cut by more than half in California by the early 1850s. Yet this was different. The journey to the Rockies was easier, and the mining, supposedly, was even easier. Placer mining could net a man $20 per day in dust, it was said.
In 1858, explorers were searching for gold in the Cherry Creek, Platte River and Wyoming territories. The Russell and Lawrence parties had crossed the plains and brought back small amounts of gold. A number of well-known mountain men had reached Kansas City by fall. “They had come down from the Fort Laramie region of the north Platte,” wrote Tierney & Parsons, “and brought news of gold and samples. They were enthusiastic about the new mining country and had come in for tools and supplies.”
Early in October 1858, stories and enthusiasm for discoveries swelled in the states, and spread like wildfire through newspapers. New arrivals were joining the remnants of the Russell and Lawrence parties daily. The town of Auraria was established (at present day west Denver), and the rush was on.
With enthusiasm running at a fever pitch, some who had been west tried to put things into perspective.
William Parsons, who was part of the Lawrence expedition, penned several letters upon his return to Kansas City in the fall of 1858, trying to tamp down expectations and forestall mass exodus to the mountains in the winter months.
“No man has made one hundred, or fifty, or twenty dollars per day,” wrote Parsons. “To the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, no man made sixteen dollars per day. The men who were there when I left were working with pans...and made from two dollars and a half to five dollars per day.”
Parsons warned against winter travel.
“I would advise no person to start for the mines after this date until spring,” he wrote. “I think some have gone two or three weeks too late already to escape severe hardships.”
William McKimens, who had been part of the Russell party, tried to temper enthusiasm, as well. In November 1858, he wrote: “After prospecting until the sixth of July, our best panning amounted to about one cent's worth of the dust to the pan full of gravel; at which the majority of our company (one hundred and four men in all), becoming disheartened, determined to return to their homes.”
Augustus Voorhees, who joined the Lawrence party in 1858, kept a diary from May 31 through July 12, as the Lawrence party crossed the plains using the Arkansas River route.
Even his account wasn't glowing.
“July 12. We broke up camp and struck east for the old road. It is on the Cherokee trail, to Calaforny. There we found that the party above us had gone back, when they came to the place where we left the road they stoped (sic) and sent some horsemen up to our camp...they found some gold on Cherry creek, but it was so fine they could not separate it from the sand, and not enough to make it pay.”
As winter drew near, the economy in the country was still in shambles, and gold fever, despite the sometimes cool reports, was still ablaze.
Capitalizing upon the surging emigration west, at least 16 guidebooks were written, in some cases hastily, to meet demand. They generally promoted a certain port or trail, such as departing from Leavenworth or taking the Platte River route, to the benefit of each specific port city. Most were written by men who had taken the four routes to the gold fields. A few were written without any first-hand knowledge.
It's unclear as to whether or not the three Blue brothers had a guidebook. When they set off from Kansas City toward Ft. Riley, they had but little in the way that was recommended in any of the guidebooks. Had they followed a plan, any plan, even advice from those who had gone before them, their fate may have been less unfortunate.
Next week - Part Three: Guidebooks and gold-seekers.
Sources: 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59; “Pike's Peak Gold Rush Guidebooks of 1859,” by Tierney, Parsons & others, Porcupine Press; “The Contested Plains,” by Elliott West, University Press of Kansas.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.