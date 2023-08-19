Last week we looked at forces that were about to fuel the gold rush of 1859 to Colorado, including the economic crash of 1857, the impression that Indian conflicts were under control and exaggerated claims of large gold strikes from placer panning.

The country was hurting in 1857. “The economy was badly extended,” wrote Elliott West in The Contested Plains. “The enormous output of California gold had doubled the amount of money in circulation and pushed prices steeply upward. The lusty growth of the 1850s had produced more goods than the public could buy, while the orgy of railroad construction far surpassed the needs of the day, and people invested merely on an imagined future.” In just months, over 1,000 businesses had gone under in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Missouri.



