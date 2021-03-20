The courtroom was packed when a Delta grandma was tried for making soap from bodies.
The headlines at the time blared the gruesome details:
“Olathe Farmer Accused of Son’s Murder! Boils Body”
— Delta County Independent, Dec. 21, 1917
“AWFUL MURDER”
— Montrose Daily Press, Dec. 19, 1918
“Mrs. Bush Tells Awful Details of Making Soap of Young Otis Bush”
— Montrose Daily Press, April 7, 1919
By the time Nancy Jane Bush’s murder trial was held, a year after she was accused of dismembering her son and boiling his body in lye, the same night her son did the same to his son, a breathless crowd packed the Delta County District Court to hear details that had scarcely altered in two years.
On the night of Dec. 15, 1917, John Bush, a farmer who lived with his son and mother about 4 miles west of Delta, struck and killed his son, Otis, age 12. He called his mother out of the house, and to her shock her grandson was on the ground dead.
Who killed whom, however, was a mystery at first, compounded by Nancy Bush’s confession which she later recanted. It went like this, as explained in the Feb. 7, 1919 Montrose Daily Press:
“Mrs. Nancy Jane Bush, who on Dec. 19, 1917, told the story of how her son, John O. Bush, had murdered his own son, Saturday night Dec. 15 then cut him up with an axe and made soap of him in a huge kettle in the back yard of the farm west of Olathe, and who later confest (sic) that she killed her son, John O. Bush, after he had killed his son, and made soap of him in like manner, and who later repudiated her confession and said her own son was at large, has been charged with the murder of Otis Bush, the 12-year-old grandchild whom she said John Bush killed. The charges have been filed in district court. Mrs. Bush is now accused of killing both her own son and her grandson, John Bush and Otis Bush, respectively.”
It took a series of experts to determine that the bone fragments in the ashes in the back yard were not only human, but those of a child and an adult. Otherwise, the investigation and rumors were that John Bush was on the lam, running from his heinous crime.
“There is not a single new development in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of John O. Bush,” wrote the Montrose Daily Press in its Dec. 24, 1917 edition, “following the murder of his son, Otis, and the disposition of his body by chopping it up and boiling it into soap in the vat, which took place on California Mesa last week, altho (sic) numerous rumors have been afloat that his body had been found up Dry Creek with a bullet hole in his head from his own hand.”
In February 1918, Mrs. Bush was in the Delta District Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering her son. No mention was made of the grandson’s murder. The trial was a spectacle to behold:
“The largest room in the city, the Lawson hall was crowded to the doors,” reported the Montrose Daily Press on Feb. 28, 1918, “while the preliminary was in progress, most everyone wanting to hear every word and get a glimpse of the woman who is charged with complicity in such a crime.”
The hordes of onlookers during the trial were not disappointed. They were treated to testimony from neighbors, family and experts who all witnessed bones in the yard, blood stains in the house and meandering testimony by Mrs. Bush.
In April, she took the stand and told a story she had rehearsed. She said her son, John, had gone to bed and was having nosebleeds and vomiting blood, and that accounted for the blood in his bedroom. She also said the dogs had brought home hog bones, and she threw them on the fire and those were the bones that were later found.
When pressed, however, she told a different story of how her son called her to the yard and forced her at gunpoint to help get rid of young Otis’ body. And later that night, in fear of being killed herself by her son, John, she took an axe and killed him while he slept in his bedroom.
Later, after a recess, Mrs. Bush reverted to the story that John killed Otis, and that John had left that night, never to be seen again.
In the end, the jury wasn’t swayed by any of the differing stories and Mrs. Bush, 74, was sent to prison.
• • • • • • • •
In a report Wednesday by denverpost.com, it was revealed that Tom Cruise has put his little bungalow in Telluride on the market.
The property, at 115 Francisco Way, is an 11,512 square foot home on 320 acres. It has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is accented with two fireplaces, a three-car garage, fitness center and recreational area.
Oh, and don’t forget the three-bedroom guest house. The driveway is a mile long, so privacy isn’t an issue.
The cost: $39.5 million.
Sounds like “mission impossible” for my wallet.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.