COLUMN: Cheers for 100 years; ‘meatless’ idea spoils

Celebrating 100 Years!......Another year around the sun for Helen Thrasher of Montrose come March 23. She and her husband Ty moved to Montrose in November, 1968. They had just traveled over Monarch Pass in a harrowing blizzard. Yet when they crested the top of Cerro Summit, Montrose was bathed in sunshine. Ty went to work at Blair’s Truck Stop, Helen at Russell Stover’s. Ty died in 1981.
She’s made a slew of lifetime friends, including Walt and Blanche Bierent. The two couples shared homes in Arizona in the winter and back here in the summers. Helen was a longtime and trusted caregiver for a number of families: Hotsenpiller, Shannon, Lokey, Owen, Armstrong, Cashen, and Williams among others. She’s a lifelong season ticket holder to the Magic Circle Theatre, attending with friends like Vera Burnham, Helen Edwards, Virginia Mittan, Diana Wilson and Elaine Pierson. Helen has been a teacher’s aide at Oak Grove, befriending teachers Aijean Greenacre and Sue King. She loves children, being ‘Nan’ and ‘Nonie’ to so many, including those in the nursery at First Christian Church where she has volunteered and has been a longtime member.
Helen reads the newspaper, front to back, says pal Jeanine Chinn, who “tipped” this information. She does the crosswords, reads the bible and never misses “Jeopardy.”
As they say, “Happy Birthday!”
••••••
I Yam What I Yam……Governor Jared Polis’ “MeatOut” day come Saturday has been met pretty much with ridicule in this neck of the mountains. Beef is a $4 billion-plus economic driver for Colorado, No. 2 behind oil and gas revenues. There are cattle ranches in almost every Colorado county.
Must say, the Notebook appreciates Don Vincent’s spirit. On his marquee outside The Stone House restaurant, Vincent’s having a number of “steak specials” Saturday to denote Polis’ proclamation.
“Essentially we’re a steakhouse,” said Vincent last week. “It’s an attack on me, our clientele. It irked me. It’s been hard enough to survive in this business during the pandemic. Thankfully, Montrose has been great and supportive of us. But it’s taken an emotional toll.”
Vincent’s steak specials will be a day-long deal, he says.
The folks at Area Best and Loan have gotten into the spirit, too. Its marquee reads: “Give Polis the Bone. Eat Meat 3/20.”
••••••
I See By the Email Transom……One Notebook reader near Houston, an annual Montrose visitor, writes in about how Colorado “is leading the rally cry for (retail) marijuana and meatless meat.”
He notes how cows often are disproportionately blamed in greenhouse gases, methane being more odious that carbon dioxide. The “inconvenient truth,” he writes: “There are too many people, vegan or otherwise. There can be no cure for greenhouse gas emissions if every one of humanity’s technological gains is offset by a gain in humanity.”
His longtime spouse chimed in about further research in the matter. Maybe a committee even. Citing Brussels sprouts and beans as bellwethers, has there been a study to compare who generates the most gas — cows or vegetarians?
••••••
Butter Side Up……There’s some normalcy returning to the hometown. Kids went back to school this week – in person! The Montrose Visitors Center, located in City Hall and plentiful with Montrose swag and where-to-go, what-to-see info for the visitors, opened Monday as well. It was a year ago when disinfectants, hand sanitizer and toilet paper became precious.
TP, especially. Said one reader, “it was Seinfeldian.” From the 1994 episode where Elaine finds herself with no TP, asking the person in the next stall: “You can’t spare a square?”
Appreciate how far we’ve come.
••••••
My one St. Patrick’s Day joke. (Best served with corned beef.)
• Q: What’s the difference between an Irish wake and an Irish wedding?
• A: One less drinking.
