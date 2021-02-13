The Little Blue Creek Canyon project has been a contentious one, but the reality is that the project is coming. The Government Affairs Committee (GAC), which was formerly under the umbrella of the Montrose Chamber of Commerce and now is out on its own accord, has compiled and presented a package of concerns from local citizens and businesses to Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin. The package has now gone as far as newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
This information was confirmed during GAC’s bimonthly legislative update on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The concern that GAC has isn’t the project itself but the hours that Highway 50 will be closed during the project.
From a letter submitted to Coram and Catlin on Nov. 20, 2020:
“We found a consensus among stakeholders that the highway closures as described in the latest CDOT letter will create serious economic and safety issues. The major concerns:
Impact on manufacturing entities due to slowing delivery of supplies and product and increased shipping costs;
Impact on shipping of livestock and agricultural products;
Critical impact on health and medical services to our citizens, including emergency vehicle access and patient travel between Montrose and Gunnison;
Impact on retail and food businesses;
Serious short- and long-term impact on tourism.
“We are not proposing abandonment of this long-needed improvement project, however, we are asking for consideration of modifications to the traffic control portion of this project to address the above mentioned concerns. It is important that community input be considered with the goal of an enhanced plan; focusing on a solution for everyone’s needs — government, industry, agriculture, tourism and health and safety.”
The highway would be open two hours in the morning, one hour in the afternoon and two hours in the evening.
The package was presented to U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. Coram stated during the legislative update that when Hickenlooper won the Senate election, he sent him a text: “Congratulations; now that you’re elected, get to work.”
Hickenlooper emailed Coram to inform him that he had met with Buttigieg for about 90 minutes, and that the two live in the same apartment complex.
Hickenlooper also confirmed with Coram that he is on the Transportation Committee. “We do have an ally there and frankly we didn’t have an ally in Elaine Chao. She wouldn’t even respond to us.” Chao was the Transportation Secretary under the Trump Administration.
Coram believes that there is a path forward that could lead to some changes in the projects. According to GAC, what members proposed is altering the traffic schedule. The proposed change would be to open the road to three hours in the morning from two hours, three hours in the evening from two hours and two hours in the afternoon from one hour and stay open on the weekends as planned.
GAC has met virtually with Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew who is having discussions with the federal team in charge of the project. The federal team requested to start the project and work on the details later, to which Lew replied no, according to GAC representatives. Lew wants the issue resolved before the project starts.
GAC members believe efforts on everyone’s part to modify the project to help Montrose and others on the Western Slope will ensure that the issues get cleaned up to support all ends of the project.
Toward the end of the call, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen, chairwoman of the board of commissioners, asked Coram and Catlin about a visit from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s team concerning issues the county may need help with and if they would be willing to join conversations that may concern other counties. Specifically, she mentioned that our watershed falls into other counties and if a wildfire happens that our water supply could be in jeopardy.
“Absolutely,” replied Coram. “I think we have to put in a real concentrated effort to get everybody working on the same page. There’s going to be times that we’re not going to be in agreement. I’ve worked with Bennet’s office for years now. They do take our calls and we have made some headway on issues we felt were going in the wrong direction. I’m going to miss Cory (Gardner) dearly.”
Gardner was formerly a U.S. Senator, but lost his seat to Hickenlooper in November’s election. “Cory’s a good friend of mine but we have Sen. Hickenlooper for the next six years. Let’s don’t go around trying to poke everyone in the eye. Let’s try and work it where we can get what we need rather than puff up our chest and say we’re not going to do that.”
I felt very optimistic for Montrose after the call. We’ve read and heard about the contention between the parties on a national level. But Coram and Catlin seem to have the mindset that working through diplomacy will get our needs and projects addressed.
We may not always get our way but the odds are more in our favor when those who we elect to represent us don’t constantly disparage their opposition. What is said or tweeted today may come back in play in the future when our elected officials need bipartisan help most — a lesson a certain freshman representative may want to note.
