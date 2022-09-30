There’s a photo that has made the rounds on Colorado social media sites, and I first saw it on an Instagram post by denver.history.
It is purported to be the first photo taken of Denver, dated 1860. In the photo on the right is two-story building. It is the Rocky Mountain News building, the name of Colorado’s first newspaper clearly emblazoned across the top of the roof, with “PRINTING” across one side of the building.
Upon closer inspection, you see that most of the buildings were built upon piers, with their bottom floors easily three feet above the ground.
This, no doubt is because Denver was settled along the banks of Cherry Creek, and flooding was not only common, as the settlers were warned by the Native Americans in the area, but frequent and destructive.
Nevertheless, this is where they settled the two towns of Denver and Auraria in 1859, with Auraria quickly folding into the city of Denver, having lost the battle of the towns due to a poorer trade and supply link with the “Americas.”
Upon even closer look at the rare photo, in the background, perhaps no more that three or four blocks from the RMN building, sits a large rectangular building. It is the Tremont House.
Having the name on the building legible in the photo helps date it because in 1859 the Tremont House Hotel was originally the Temperance Hotel.
According to “Exploring the Colorado Frontier: A Study in Historical Archaeology at the Tremont House Hotel,” the original concept of the structure was short-lived.
“In response to the immediate need for temporary lodging and associated services, several hotels, boarding houses, and temporary apartments were erected in both communities. Among these was the Temperance Hotel, an Auraria boarding house constructed in the fall of 1859. As the name implies, this particular hostel catered to those wishing to escape the pervasive influence of liquor on the American western frontier. However, during a time when one of every three buildings in town contained a saloon, an inn which prohibited consumption of alcohol was bound to fail.”
Ownership changed hands, and in 1860 the Temperance became the Tremont, Denver’s premier sleeping, dining and entertainment establishment. Through the mid-1870s, the hotel was renovated several times, with structural additions including adding a third story, a pool hall and a restaurant.
As the century wound down, the upper echelon of Denver moved to higher ground to escape the flooding of Cherry Creek, many to what is now known as Cap Hill, and the Tremont House was absorbed into the city’s growing warehouse and railroad district.
It continued to operate as a boarding house and restaurant, but its clientele was now the socially and economically underprivileged.
Yet another flood in 1912 raged through the area, and the Tremont was doomed. It filled with mud, and the hotel was deemed unsafe. The superstructure was razed, leaving only the foundation which was buried.
Fast forward decades.
The lots where the Tremont, long forgotten by now, had sat were used as storage areas for adjacent businesses. In the 1970s, the entire block was paved with asphalt, serving as parking for a college campus.
Enter the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. In 1987, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the City and County of Denver proposed to move a portion of Speer Boulevard. In part, they wanted to replace a raised portion of the road and make it ground level. When they proposed to have it run through the parking lot for the college, they were forced to excavate the area due to the historic relevance of the Tremont.
Today, this area is at the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway.
They dug down to the original foundation, or foundations, as it were since the building had been expanded so many times. In fact, the building had changed so often that “the original bound versions of the Sanborn maps were sometimes made by pasting updates directly on the pages. As a result, it was possible for researchers to literally glimpse beneath later architectural revisions and view earlier layouts of the hotel.
“The history of the Tremont House Hotel, like that of any structure inhabited continually for many years, is a reflection of the period of its existence. It was owned, operated, and frequented by people who lived within social, political and ideological contexts specific to the times and place.”
History has a way of becoming more appealing as times goes on. In 1936, Susan Riley Ashley, in “Reminiscences of Colorado in the Early Sixties, wasn’t so kind, as she wrote:
“When compared to the great cities of the East, Denver was crude, dirty, disorganized, expensive, and culturally deprived. ‘In New York, (a) one-story house...with a shed for a kitchen would be an indifferent stable; here it is a palace.”
In all, 26,000 artifacts were unearthed, including coins, bottles, crockery, clothing fragments, writing accessories, clocks, toothbrushes and numerous other day-to-day items. Some items were unbroken, most were fragments.
In addition, many bone fragments were unearthed revealing the diet of the day. “Locally obtained fish, bison and prairie chicken were the predominant wild species served in the hotel...supplemented with far lesser quantities of domestic pig and cattle. Wild rabbits and domestic cattle comprised the principal varieties in later years...reflecting over-exploitation of larger game animals and birds by Denver’s fast-growing population.”
Thanks to a photo on social media, a glimpse into the past has been triggered.
James Deetz noted the significance of unearthing the past “In Small Things Forgotten: The Archaeology of Early American Life.” He said:
“It is terribly important that the ‘small things forgotten’ be remembered. For in the seemingly little and insignificant things that accumulate to create a lifetime, the essence of our existence is captured. We must remember these bits and pieces, and we must use them in new and imaginative ways so that a different appreciation for what life is today, and was in the past, can be achieved.”
Sources: denver.history, Instagram; Exploring the Colorado Frontier, Colorado Department of Transportation Archaeological Unit, 1995.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.