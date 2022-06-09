Early Colorado settlers had lofty designs on the friendly skies
Those magnificent men in their flying machines,
they go up tiddly up up,
they go down tiddly down down.
They enchant all the ladies and steal all the scenes,
with their up tiddly up up
and their down tiddly down down.
~ Lyrics, “Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines”
In the days of early travel around Colorado, when it took monumental effort to traverse a mountain pass or two, there were those who had loftier visions of travel.
The 12-second, 180-foot flight of the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk was still decades to come when men around the country, and in Colorado during the 1870s-1880s were investing in their dreams of building “flying machines.”
The fancy of flight was being borne across the country, and undeterred by the popular, amusing tale of Darius Green, W. J. Lewis of New York boasted in 1876 that his flying machine would do 100, possibly 200 mph.
“His model certainly has overcome the laws of gravity,” the Denver Daily Times reported. As always with flying, safety came first. “He thinks that by wearing a certain covering for the back of the head a man need experience no inconvenience for traveling at the rate of 200 to 300 miles per hour.”
The son of a farmer, age fourteen.
His body was long, lank and lean.
Just right for flying, as will be seen.
Darius was clearly of the opinion
that the air was also man's dominion.
And that with paddle or fin or pinion
we soon or late shall navigate
the azure, as now we sail the sea.
The thing looks simple enough to me.
Meanwhile, in Colorado, the Aerial Navigation Company, with capital of $5,000,000, was the newest incorporation in Denver. “The company owns exclusively the Taylor air ship,” reported the Colorado Daily Chieftan in 1881, “which is an invention of the prolific brain of Mr. George L. Taylor, of that city, and is said to fly through the air equal to a bird.”
And if you doubt it,
see how Darius reasoned about it.
“The birds can fly, and why can't I?
Must we give in? Says he with a grin,
that the Blue bird and Feeby
Are smarter than we be?”
J. S. Buell, of Mineral Point, Colorado, was busy, too, in 1881, developing his flying machine which he planned to use to travel back and forth to the San Juan mountains. “That the navigation of the air can be practically accomplished,” wrote the Silver World, “is no more to be reasonably doubted than was the theory that a balloon could do so or that the lightening could be chained and made the servant of man.”
Buell thought as much, too. “Our yacht of fifty tons capacity,” he said, “built in the form of a huge cigar, may be found at not very distant day sailing through the air at the rate of 200 miles per hour, making the trip from New York to Lake City in ten hours time, bringing in the capitalists to buy up all of San Juan, and returning home to ready for business the next day.”
'Twas the fourth of July and the weather was dry.
Not a cloud was in all the sky,
excepting a few fleeces here and there, half mist, half air,
like foam on the ocean went floating by.
And 'twas the loveliest morning that ever was seen
for a nice little trip in a flying machine.
It's unclear as to how many of these inventions actually soared through the skies. In Gunnison in 1888, “Dr. Morgan...invented a flying machine, but it hasn't flew yet. Pr'aps it's getting its wings hardened.”
So our modern knight prepared to take his flight
Put on his wings and strapped them tight.
Buckled them fast to shoulder and hip,
Ten feet they measured from tip to tip.
Success, perhaps, was measured in safe landings. “Another flying machine has been tried and proven to be a dead failure,” wrote the Colorado Daily Chieftan in 1883.
What a jump! Flop, flop, and plump!!
To the ground, fluttering and floundering, all in a lump.
As a demon is hurled by an angels spear
head over heels to his proper sphere.
Heels over head, and head over heels,
dizzily down the abyss he wheels.
“The inventor of a flying machine,” wrote the Delta Chief in 1885, “if he doesn't soar very high, certainly has the satisfaction of being sore when he drops.”
So fell Darius, upon his crown.
In the midst of the barnyard he came down.
It was said, the best way to stay safe when flying was to never leave the ground. “Two New York electricians have invented a flying machine,” wrote the Castle Rock Journal in 1888. “As both of the inventors are still alive, of course they have not yet practically tested their contrivance.”
Sources: www2.hawaii.edu/; Denver Daily Times, Oct. 27, 1876; Colorado Daily Chieftan, Feb. 26, 1881 and Nov. 28, 1883; Silver World, May 14, 1881 and Feb. 4, 1888; Delta Chief, Sept. 9, 1885; Castle Rock Journal, Jan. 25, 1888.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.