It was a strangely juxtaposed argument this week made to the Ouray City Council by two executives of a company that manages vacation home rentals.
The council is working on ballot language to impose a 15% tax on short-term rentals, a move that would generate approximately $350,000 per year for the city to use to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant and address affordable housing issues.
According to an article in the Ouray County Plaindealer this week, the two executives, whose leasing company manages 45 vacation rentals, said this tax, well above the tax charged to vacation rentals in adjacent mountain towns, would cripple vacation rental business and, therefore, the Ouray economy.
Meanwhile, the lodging tax numbers suggest that visitors aren’t really that price sensitive, and to suggest that vacationers will compare Ouray’s tax rate to, say, that of Crested Butte, is a bit of a stretch.
Year to date, the lodging tax in Ouray has brought in $222,770, doubling that which was collected in 2020. It’s also nearly 50% above the 2019 figure during the same period.
I don’t think people are doing a whole lot of comparison shopping these days when it comes to hotel and vacation rental rooms.
••••••••••
The water in the Gunnison River below Pleasure Park, downstream from the confluence of the Gunnison and North Fork of the Gunnison rivers, was a bit off color Tuesday. But that didn’t stop three business owners from Ouray from fly fishing and putting fins in the raft.
I joined Ray Valentine of Ray’s Jerky (the motoring rower who guided the group), and Chad Leaver of the Beaumont Hotel (the rainbow slayer) for a day on the water, with the sun coming at us from above and reflected from below. With near 100-degree temps, make no mistake, it was hot. But the Gunnison is flowing well, and the fish cooperated as the three of us took a much needed, end of summer break.
••••••••••
San Juan County recently instituted an order requiring face masks in all indoor areas. The order expires Sept. 10.
San Juan County had 47 total COVID-19 cases up until a few weeks ago, when that number rose to 75. It’s unclear from the press release, as appears to be the case in Ouray County, that there are probably more cases detected because there has been more testing recently.
The public schools in Ouray County announced that face masks will be required for students and teachers to begin the school year.
So, it’s just a matter of time before the Ouray County Commissioners institute a face mask order for this county.
Several people have come into my store in the past few days who had just spent time in Silverton, and they were surprised Ouray didn’t have the same order as Silverton. They also said that all the signs in Silverton didn’t match the actual practice.
Even though there are signs everywhere in Silverton warning of the new indoor face mask policy, I was told, anecdotally, that businesses weren’t in the business of enforcing it.
Just based on prior experience, if enacted in Ouray County, it won’t be enforced here, either.
••••••••••
The Ouray County commissioners are at it again, delving into climate change policy instead of fixing potholes.
Ouray County joined the marginally attended Colorado Communities for Climate Action, an amalgamation of liberal-minded elected officials which includes approximately 31 Colorado cities and seven Colorado counties.
The CC4CA, by all intent, is designed to pressure state and federal authorities to “provide local governments in Colorado with the tools, funding, flexibility, and authority necessary to adopt effective climate protection strategies.”
In other words, to get someone else to send them money so they can control local behavior.
Look no further than Boulder and Boulder County as prime examples of how this works. According to an Associated Press article reprinted in the Colorado Sun in July 2020, a Boulder County ZIP code produced the nation’s most greenhouse gasses per person. The city of Boulder and Boulder county share, according to the article, a similarity to others across the nation who produce high greenhouse gasses per person. They are wealthy.
“Rich Americans produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases.” the article says, “than poorer people at home, according to a comprehensive study of U.S. residential carbon footprints. “
The median household income in Ouray County is approximately $65,000. A county commissioner position in Ouray County earns more than that annually, perhaps making them keenly qualified on the subject of producing greenhouse gasses.
Other Colorado counties and municipalities in the CC4CA include Aspen, Basalt, Eagle County, Telluride, Vail, Carbondale, Summit County and Ridgway.
Where the wealth resides, so too, do the producers of greenhouse gas emissions.
And so, too, sits the brawn to ask the state and federal government for money to clean up their own messes.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
