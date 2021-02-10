Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Coffee Trader Expands……The Notebook spent part of Saturday morning in Gunnison and inside the new Coffee Trader at 700 N. Main. Dee (Coram) was at the front door greeting customers; Phuong (Nguyen) was working the drive-thru window. Four young baristas hustled, it’s a lively place. The newest CT has wonderful natural light with big windows, clever art, attractive furniture and sound panels to keep the noise down. The coffee’s good, too.
The Gunnison clientele, explained Dee, “sleeps a little later than Montrose.” There’s a sense that the “regulars” are regularly congealing. It opened Dec. 5. Some of Dee’s family was in the livestock shipping business in Gunny years ago.
They opened their first Coffee Trader in 1999 and have expanded twice in Montrose. Dee and Phuong have another store under construction in Grand Junction with a summer opening.
••••••
Impactful……Word spread quickly about the death of Jim Austin last Wednesday. There was a page one story in the MDP the next day. His obituary, too, was one of the better ones: simple, direct, with humor and reflecting a life well-lived and appreciated.
Though he was widely known for his involvement in the Dallas Creek Project (Ridgway Reservoir) and the securing of the Russell Stover candy factory, he was also regarded as a provocateur, mentor, visionary; a friendly curmudgeon, a “colorful character.”
• Bob Strong was the mayor and city council member and a small business owner when Austin began his duties as city manager in 1969. “We were a one-horse town when he arrived and he led us into becoming a two-horse town,” recalled Strong. Austin initiated a number of municipal improvements like the first-ever metering of water in the city and raised the level of professionalism with Montrose police. “He was a master at being the Devil’s Advocate,” added Strong. “He could provide a clear picture of what would happen or not. He was one of a kind and my friend for more than 50 years. The waitresses around here loved him. He’d leave silver dollars for tips.” Del Kinkel, also a member of the council with Strong, added: “I just liked the way he ran the city.”
• Dr. Tom Chamberlain, MD, recalled how Austin, then-MMH administrator Steve Scott and Cliff Baldridge showed up personally to recruit him to Montrose in 1970. Not long after, Dr. Thomas Canfield, a pathologist, and Dr. Ted Dickinson, a general surgeon, were similarly recruited and MMH began its steady rise to becoming the only five-time top 100 rural hospitals in Colorado, as per U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We all had several offers elsewhere, but he got us to move here. Soon enough, many of our longtime internists came here as well.”
• Sue Hansen, a county commissioner, said Austin was a visionary, and was “always thinking, always willing to share his expertise, commitment and bravado to get things done. He told me not to worry about what people say about you.” Hansen noted his idea about a “Western Slope tech corridor,” which would attract and develop innovative businesses. “I asked him once how I could make a difference in county government,” added Hansen, “He said: ‘Never be afraid to go against the status quo.’ I hope I live up to his wise words.”
••••••
Montrose Mouse Mystery……Inevitably, conversations about Jim Austin resurrect memories about his involvement in the Ridgway Reservoir, which begat a symbol for local independence, the Montrose Mouse. It’s a statue with a fist raised and middle digit extended. (Story, July 18, 2017, Daily Press.) The mouse stood watch at Oxbow Crossing for many years. When the pandemic prompted health mandates, developer Matt Miles, who owns MM, took it around Montrose on a “tour” with a mask variation. So where is it today?
“In my hay barn,” said Miles. He thinks the Mouse will make an encore in late spring.
••••••
Marquee Messaging……Must say, I like the optimism at the Fox Theater downtown these days. The Dewsnup-Hunter family have owned the iconic landmark since Black Friday, Oct. 29, 1929. The sign reads: “This Is Just Intermission. We Will See You Again Soon.” (Incidentally, there was a Controlled Burn Alert yesterday. Another candle on the birthday cake for Mike Hunter.)
••••••
Quotable: “Whenever the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I always remind myself it could worse. I could be a mayor.” – Lyndon Johnson, (1908-1973), 36th U.S. president.
