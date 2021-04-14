Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……‘Tweren’t but a month ago, Montrose Countians contrarily celebrated the governor’s decree of a “meatless holiday” with barbecues seemingly everywhere. The county’s collective cholesterol nudged up a point or two.
The carnivore-ish cry was about “government overreach.”
Soon enough, Montrose County will host the first-ever Rocky Mountain Oyster & Red Dirt Festival. It’ll be April 24 at the county’s event center.
Why, this action could be argued as “government underreach.”
It’s a night of live music, with an event called the Gonad Championship and an array of “cowboy caviar.” The testicular good time was postponed from a year ago. The theme is to take note of Montrose County’s rich agricultural history.
Providing the tune-age will be the Sam Cox Band, now on a seven-state, multi-month tour. “Red Dirt Music” is a combination of alt-country and honky-tonk songs. I’m told it’s the kind of music you’d hear in Oklahoma and Texas roadhouses. Seating is limited due to the adult content and ongoing COVID restrictions from the state.
It’s also a chance for a long overdue catch up with friends and neighbors. “Grab life by the balls,” says the county. Tickets start at $25. There’s also VIB (Very Important Baller) seating at $600 per table. Seats 10. Website: montrosecountyeventscenter.com.
••••••
Recommended……Over the last two years, Partners of Delta-Montrose-Ouray County has matched 70 youths in its one-to-one and Arts Partners mentoring programs. According to case manager Lissette Riviere, some 53 youths are on a list awaiting a mentor.
The annual Partners online “live” auction will be April 19-22. You can make a bid via their website: partners-west.org.
Auction items include travel and gravel, local gift cards to restaurants, recreational outings, even tattoos. It’s the 32nd year of the Partners auction, first starting with KREX-TV, then transitioning to radio then to online.
“It’s a chance to change lives,” said Ms. Riviere last week. She’s been with the nonprofit 14 years.
••••••
Bear Tracks……Easy to believe Erica Lewis Kennedy had the market on smug after her Baylor Bears won the NCAA men’s championship April 5 for the first time. Baylor flat-out clobbered Gonzaga. Ms. Kennedy is a Baylor U. grad, Class of 1997, with studies in journalism and forensic crime analysis. She worked on the staff of The Lariat (BU newspaper) and the Waco Tribune Herald where she interviewed Gov. Ann Richards and the writer Molly Ivins. She and Chris Kennedy are the parents of one son, Grant. Ms. Lewis owns ELK Media with clients throughout the U.S. She was also one of nine female mayors (2005, 2008) while on the city council.
The Baylor women’s basketball teams have been a model of probity and success with three national championships and 19 straight 20-win seasons. The BU women’s basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, has a 631-104 record.
The men’s BU programs, however, have had to deal with a variety of scandals involving cheating, drug dealing, sexual assault, even murder. Coaches and administrators have had to skedaddle.
“They’ve always operated in their own separate little world,” said Ms. Lewis of the men’s athletic programs. “(The victory) is a chance to redeem themselves.”
••••••
Showtime......The Star Drive In is open. The county commissioners last month officially voted the Star as a historic landmark. It’ll boost the theater’s chances of being added to the National Registry of Historic Places. It’s the oldest operating drive-in theater in Colorado, of which there are just eight, including the Tru-Vu in Delta. George and Elizabeth DeVries opened the theater April 1950. It is owned and operated nowadays by their daughter, Pam Friend.
While Hollywood didn’t make but a few movies during pandemic-stricken 2020, Pam had the Star open and mostly old favorites were shown. No one seemed to mind, it was an evening out.
This weekend, King Kong and Godzilla are once more trading punches on the big screen. If you’re keeping score, there have been 36 Godzilla movies; 12 King Kong.
The Star has also won the SBA (Sparkling Bathrooms Award) and the TFFA (Tastiest French Fries Around) award.
••••••
Nobodie’s Pirfickt……The Notebook not only misspelled his name once, but twice. And knew better. Paul Heide is the longtime course superintendent at The Links at Cobble Creek. When he’s not guitar slinging in the local band, Dave’s Fault.
The brain just froze up good while writing those two recent columns. Must’ve been thinking about Paul Treide, a friend and former publisher of the Gillette (Wyoming) News Record.
Next time I’m in the Dairy Queen drive-through, I’ll double up on the Prevagen smoothie.
