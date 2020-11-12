The Colorado hemp industry is in disarray. The number of acres planted in 2020 were down 56% from the record year of 2019. The state’s hemp management plan has not been approved by masters at the USDA. And with the ongoing delay of the full approval of the 2018 enabling federal legislation from the 2018 Farm Bill, Colorado finds itself operating on the 2014 federal rules and regulations.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) staged its November 2020 Hemp Symposium on Tuesday of this week. The event was a four-hour-long virtual meeting with a half dozen Colorado Hemp Team members reading Powerpoint slides over the internet to interested (or not) parties around the state. The November meeting was sort of the annual state of the hemp business in Colorado.
And the state of the hemp business is: It is all a work in progress.
Brian Koontz, CDA Hemp Program manager; Jessica Quinn, registration coordinator; and Margaret Foderaro, head of Inspection and Outreach Division, delivered the meat and potatoes for the day. Others on the digital dais were Laura Pottorff, Plant Health and Certification chief; John Addison, CDA marketing specialist, as well as Colorado Farm Service Agency Director Clarice Navarro and Executive Officer Brandon Terrazas. Jon Strauss of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported on a hemp in food initiatives program, of which he is the director. His message was, if hemp is used in food, it must come from a legal producer.
Quinn and Foderaro offered the cold facts that the hemp business is about half of what it was a year ago. From 2019 the number of planted acres fell from nearly 80,000 acres to less than 40,000. The number of registered hemp growers dropped by 1,443 registrants to 1,275. Colorado, which was the nation’s largest planter last year, fell to a distant second.
It was interesting to hear the hemp team blame the fall on COVID-19, at least in part, followed by market competition, and finally the fact that the massive planting in 2019 flooded the market. Left out was the fact that the industry continues to be plagued by indecision in the regulatory circles. The rules included in the 2018 Farm Bill missed the target and hit considerable resistance from the producers. Because of that, the other factor affecting the “hemp boom” is the Federal Drug Administration, still dragging its feet on the legality of marketing CBD oil by saying it has any kind of benefit.
The USDA, which may or may not see a change in leadership next year, still wrestles with the THC levels, which growers tend to think are laughably low at even 0.5%. The USDA seems to still be thinking that they are regulating a dangerous drug, rather than an industrial product. Credit it where it is due, some CDA folks are suggesting the limit ought to be 1%.
The THC levels are a moot point, however, with the CDA testing program managing to only test the product of about 30% of the crops this year, even with less than half of last year’s grass in the field. Koontz told the virtual gathering that the CDA is making a push to have 100% testing by Sept. 30 next year. That may or may not mesh with the needs of any producers left. It also may be a reachable goal when you consider the dwindling number of folks willing to invest time, dirt, or money in the crop.
I will have much more to report on the hemp business in Western Colorado over the next couple of weeks. I have wind of major changes in the offing.
Tacky Alert: Virtual meetings are a real thing now. And, I know a lot of government folks are working from home. Is it too much to ask for their respect for the others in the virtual room to dress in something other than a T-shirt? Maybe you would like to borrow my signed copy of “Dress For Success.”
The man has a sense of humor
The Aspen Daily News filed a report on Tuesday that State Sen. Bob Rankin will introduce a bill in the coming legislature to plant 50 wolves on the Front Range, particularly in the Boulder area.
“I do intend to do that,” Rankin told the Aspen paper. “I’m going to have to admit, it’s just a protest, more than anything else, to call attention to the fact that the people most affected voted against Proposition 114.”
The Boulder area, which tends to lean leftward as politics go, was one of the few areas where the measure was a popular idea. The proposition was passed by only about 7,000 votes, with pretty much all the support coming from the Front Range.
“They think wolves are cute,” Rankin said. “They don’t understand that they eat sheep and grab small children.”
Not so fast with those wolves
The proposition to introduce wolves into the San Juan Mountains passed by the slimmest of margins last week and the wolf folks are spiking the football or furball. But a group of Coloradans are collecting signatures on a petition to veto the measure that passed. The petition has no binding effect and would only stand to remind the Legislature that a lot of folks are not happy with the idea that the metropolitan forces in eastern Colorado are putting an alpha predator in our midst here on the Western Slope.
I think that a more productive approach is through the courts. The initiative was forced through based on a false premise, that being that the wolves are already here. The whole campaign was a lie to satisfy the egos and the emotions are a small cadre of folks over in the more populated side of the mountains. Those are people who will not have to deal with the reality of wolves killing their livelihood.
A court case, carefully thought out and presented, has a lot more going for it then another petition.
If Joe takes over next year
One of the things that Joe Biden has talked a fair bit about is trade. He obviously differs with President Trump about how trade ought to be handled. Some observers, however, have a different take about how much actual change there will be. Reuters News Service quoted Nasim Fussell, former Republican trade counsel at the U.S. Senate Finance committee as saying, “I’ve been told that if you close your eyes, you might not be able to tell the difference between the Biden and Trump trade agendas. Biden's not going to be quick to unravel some of these tariffs."
The reasoning is that Biden has other things on his agenda. The Reuters story pointed out that his top economic priority will be to revive an economy slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, so trade agreements will likely take a back seat to stimulus efforts and infrastructure development.
That doesn’t keep opportunistic opponents, like the European trade block, from beginning to warm up to Biden, whom they see as turning back the clock to the time when the US genuflected every time EU traders made a trade demand. The noise is already starting about getting us back into the Paris climate accord.
Meanwhile, should Biden take office, we will be looking at a change in the ag secretary leadership. Biden has not hinted at a specific replacement for Sonny Perdue, but inside the beltway, the cabinet watchers are betting on a female replacement. There has never been a woman at the head of the USDA, and it is said that Biden has, not one, but several women he would choose from for the post.
Drought stories wanted
If you have a story to tell about the impact of the lengthening drought, the Colorado Drought and Agriculture Impact Task Force would like to hear from you. The task force is made up of representatives from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, as well as the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and the CSU Water Center. The team has organized a Virtual Drought Tour to bring to light the impact of the drought on Colorado agriculture.
The task force says its goal is to hear from producers and communities impacted by the drought. The group says it will take stories, “Both through this public (multimedia) engagement platform and through local interviews, where possible, to collect anecdotal reports of drought impacts, conditions, economic challenges, and, especially, adaptive ideas and solutions.
The task force will use the input to report to the Legislature and the governor on recommended actions to ameliorate the effects of the drought.
Participants with stories to tell are asked to log into the website, engagecwcb.org. There you can register and then tell your story. Several folks, especially from Western Colorado, have taken the time to relate both impacts of the climate and things they do to blunt the damage.
If you do not want your story to go public, you may want to rethink participating. There is a notice at the top of the web page which says that all stories will become part of the public record in Colorado and will be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.