As most of us know, the topic of housing has become a lightning-rod issue here in Montrose over the past few months.
The city has been asked many questions about this issue and there are so many different sources of information covering this topic … I thought it would be a great item to include in my first column of 2021.
The city has chosen to make housing availability one of its top priorities for this year. Our 2021 Water, Sewer, and General Fund budgets each include significant investments in public infrastructure associated with multi-family housing projects located in the Colorado Outdoors Urban Renewal Authority area near North 9th Street and along Chipeta Road on the west side of Sunset Mesa.
The most important thing to know about these two housing projects is that they feature “market rate” rental units that the builders expect to fall within the $1,100-$1,300 per month range. These two projects are not being built to specifically serve the low-to-moderate income segment of our Montrose population. Unfortunately, a lot of inaccurate information is being spread around town saying that these projects are designed to serve as low-income housing — that simply is not true.
I recently sent my thoughts to our council members, voicing my disappointment in this citizen-led misinformation campaign designed to create chaos based on fear and speculation. It is one thing to respectfully disagree on a project and to have one’s own opinion … but it is something totally different to spread lies and misinformation to Montrose residents in an effort to sabotage a landowner’s efforts to use their property as allowed by law and local ordinance.
Many of the land-use laws and regulations in this country are based on one principle: a property owner’s right to maximize the use of his or her land. If the zoning of a piece of property allows a certain type of construction and development to occur, then that property owner has the right to build within the rules and regulations of that zone.
Sometimes the exercise of this right creates misunderstandings and friction with nearby homeowners because they did not consider the zoning of adjacent properties in the area before purchasing their home. It is always important for anyone looking to purchase a piece of property to study the zoning and potential land uses of all nearby properties before making their purchase. This should be part of the purchaser’s due-diligence process.
Some statements have been made publicly at various meetings and events over the past few months that are very disheartening and alarming.
Many communities have been torn apart over the issue of “growth or no-growth” and we do not want that to happen here in Montrose. Our growth rate is increasing based upon many factors such as quality of life, proximity to outdoor recreation, out-migration from bigger cities due to COVID-19, and overall regional economic growth.
In the early 2000s, Montrose was one of the fastest-growing micropolitan areas (cities under 50,000 residents) in the U.S. and we are experiencing similar growth patterns in our area today. Growth is coming
whether we like it or not. It is how we manage that growth that will determine the future success of our community.
The city is committed to providing staff time and financial resources to expand public infrastructure throughout the community to help mitigate the negative impacts of the upcoming growth cycle. This will include improvement projects related to streets; water, sewer, and storm sewer systems; roundabouts and intersections; sidewalks and trails; parks and playgrounds; and public infrastructure to support commercial/economic development initiatives.
Montrose is such a wonderful community and we all need to work together to keep it that way as we move forward into the future. This will require civil discussion and deliberation as we explore a variety of thoughts and opinions on difficult issues like housing availability, homelessness, transportation, and workforce development. We will all need to show patience, understanding, and thoughtfulness if we want to preserve the wholesome nature of our small town and slow down the ever-growing divide between the “Haves and Have Nots.”
