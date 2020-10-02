“For the past week, Ouray and neighboring counties have been exercised over what has proven one of the darkest and one of the most damnable outrages ever perpetrated in this or any other state, an outrage which has no parallel in history, and one that calls for the severest and most torturing punishments.”
That was the lede for a story entitled “Inhuman Ghouls!” published in the Oct. 8, 1880, Solid Muldoon.
Just over a week prior, on Sept. 29, two Ute Indians walked into the camp of a party of freighters on the summit of Blue Creek divide, also called Blue Ridge, at the top of the Cimarron range, above Captain Cline’s ranch.
Cline, who was a co-founder of the townsite of Ouray and one of its original trustees before being removed from office, was a colorful, if not shady, character and it’s not surprising his name surfaces in this story.
One of the Indians was the “Ute Indian Johnson,” the son of Chief Shaveno (sometimes spelled “Shaveneaux”) who succeeded Chief Ouray to lead the Utes after Ouray’s death.
According to accounts in the Muldoon, Johnson and another Ute came into the camp and asked for biscuits. J.H. Jackson and his nephew, A.D. Jackson, along with two companions, told them they had none, but were getting supper together and they would have to wait.
From here, the story goes in two directions.
“Johnson declined to wait, and began a tirade of a use that is unfit for publication,” the Muldoon reported. J.H. Jackson said Johnson ejected a cartridge from his Winchester and loaded a new one. Fearing he would be shot, he wheeled around for his gun. ‘My God, where is my gun?’” he was said to have exclaimed.
At that moment, the younger Jackson and another of the freighters fired upon the Utes, who reared their horses and retreated out of camp.
Johnson was hit, and subsequently fell off his horse 150 yards from camp, dead.
Henry, the other Ute, in telling the story the next day to William Berry, the U.S. Indian agent, had a different version. He said the two rode into camp and asked for food, and without provocation were fired upon by the freighters.
The two Jacksons were brought to Cline’s Ranch, which sat on Ute land near the current town of Cimarron, and held. Agent Berry told a large, angry group of Utes that the younger Jackson would be taken to a military camp and tried. But the Utes refused, and demanded he be tried and executed immediately, and threatened to “take him from the guard by force,” Berry said.
“I knew that this meant open war,” Berry said, “and that every freighter and other white men on the road from Indian creek to Ouray would be slaughtered in 24 hours.”
Berry relented after a plea from Captain Cline who, according to the Leadville Weekly Herald that week, “has no right whatever to claim a ranch” upon the Ute reservation. Cline demanded that Jackson be turned over to him for transport to Gunnison for trial.
Agent Berry agreed, as did the Utes, and Cline and a small party set out toward Gunnison with the younger Jackson as prisoner.
About 4 miles out, the party was met by about 150 Utes, who surrounded the small party and took Jackson. The next day, Berry met with several Utes “as to the fate of the young man, and was told that the Indians who came in that morning said that everything was settled.”
Neighboring cities caught wind of this, and the conclusion was that Berry and Cline had arranged with the Utes to turn Jackson over, and that Jackson was subsequently tortured and killed by the Utes.
“The whole Gunnison country is thoroughly indignant over this affair,” wrote the Leadville Weekly Herald on Oct. 16, 1880. “Especially is this feeling shown at Ouray and Gunnison city – so much so that should Berry (or) Cline be found in either of these towns they might not get out alive.”
The Herald said evidence of outrage could be seen as a company had been organized in Gunnison, “and arms sent for, and warrants have been sworn out for the arrest of these men, and two men sent by the sheriff of Gunnison county to execute them,” the Herald wrote.
There’s every reason to believe that Cline was capable of arranging to have Jackson turned over to the Utes. Cline, whose ranch and freighter business relied on his relationship with the Utes, certainly had a financial reason to appease an angry crowd.
And Cline certainly didn’t have a stellar reputation, having long been accused of robbing rival freighters and supplying Utes with arms and alcohol in an effort to assure safe passage for his wagons.
Berry, perhaps in covering his tracks and just wanting the whole affair to fade away, wrote: “We have had a narrow escape from and Indian war. The Utes are reticent and quiet and will remain peaceable if white men do not re-open the trouble by indiscreet action.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.