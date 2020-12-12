Working in long-term care and assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 locked down and beyond, health care workers have endured huge changes in the way in which they are able to do their work, particularly when providing personal care to our seniors. Staffing these facilities with qualified care givers and nursing staff has never been easy, and now, during the current pandemic, it is even more difficult. “Most U.S. nursing homes don’t have enough staff to provide the 4.1 hours of daily nursing care experts recommend,” said Charlene Harrington, an emeritus professor of nursing and sociology at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies long-term care staffing.
The Western Colorado Area Health Education Center (WCAHEC), a nonprofit serving the 13 most northwest counties in Colorado, including Montrose, Delta and Mesa Counties, was awarded a CARES Act Grant and used the dollars to record lessons that provide important COVID-19 education to not only to Western Colorado’s healthcare workforce but to the general public. “The education is free and easily accessible on our website, wcahec.org,” says Georgia Hoalgund, executive director of WCAHEC. “We want to help educate as many folks as possible to help our communities adjust to the new normal of living with COVID-19.” This education meets the CARES Act call to “prevent, prepare, and respond” to the COVID-19 pandemic though a curriculum on the proper use of different personal protective equipment, and innovative ways for personal self-care and resiliency. Each lesson will include a post test for participants to measure the amount of learning participants acquired. So far, more than 200 individuals have taken advantage of this free education.
The lessons were developed local nurses; Terry Chase, MA, ND, RN is an assistant professor of Nursing-Mental Health at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, and a professional coach assisting others in creating a life of goodness and health on all levels; and Amy Guin, LPN is employed at the Grand Junction VA and is a part-time instructor training nurse aids for careers in healthcare.
Chase’s lessons focus on teaching self-care and resiliency to both professional health care workers and the lay person who might be a providing care to a family member in their home during the pandemic:
1. Beyond the mask: Communication tools for quality patient care focuses on understanding the barriers to effective communication when using personal protective equipment and provides some tools to ensure effective communication between the care provider and patient, ways to use verbal and non-verbal communication to enhance communication between the care provider and patient.
2. Caring for self in times of COVID-19 and beyond explores the physical, emotional and mental impacts of the current public health crisis and identifies ways to incorporate self-care methods in the workplace and in everyday settings; and
3. Who’s grumpy? A tool to help stay cool! Assists the care provide in understanding the impact of uncontrolled anger in the care provider/patient relationship, how anger affects care providers and patients and explores some tools that you can use to manage anger in any situation.
Guin’s lesson trains care providers on the proper use of different personal protective equipment:
1. The when, where and how of proper PPE use; donning and doffing discusses the proper way to take face coverings/masks on and off, how to properly wash hands and how to use protective gowns and gloves. Using personal protective equipment correctly is one of the most effective ways to stop the transmission of both airborne and bloodborne pathogens.
To access the free online courses, visit www.wcahec.org and select the Cares-COVID tab (www.wcahec.org/cares-covid-19-education.html). In addition to these four courses, visitors can access four lectures from the University of Colorado’s Mini Medical School, each one covers a different aspect related to COVID-19; public health impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the state of Colorado, ethics in the age of COVID, racial disparities in a pandemic and vaccines in the era of COVID.
Nicole Heil is the student support services coordinator at the Western Colorado Area Health Education Center.
