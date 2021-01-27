Ten years today, the Montrose Daily Press hosted a unique event – a letter writer’s conference. Twenty-eight invitations were sent, 24 frequent letter writers attended. Progressives like Jim Branscome, Pat Vitela, Wayne Quade, Bob Connor and of course, the inestimable Holly von Helms, walked through the front doors. Among those on the right were opinion writers like Hans Croeber, Bob Strong, Kirby Kline, Jay Thoe and Robb Ruyle. The bomb-throwers I worried about beforehand didn’t make a fuss. Everyone was friendly, respectful, overwhelmingly polite.
It was interesting to observe two of the most frequent writers of those years, Croeber, and Robert Laitres, who drove over from Delta. Croeber, a 1957 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and educator at Montrose High School after a career in the navy, often sparred with Laitres. Their back-and-forth ideological duels were a staple of those pages and were well-researched and thoughtfully written. They sat directly across from each other that day, talked like old pals, and shared a lunch which was catered by Kim Volk and the Camp Robber. Croeber wrote letters that usually matched the word limit, 300. (That’s hard.) Whenever I called Laitres to say he needed to shorten his opinion by 100 words or so and resubmit, there was never a complaint and he did so quickly. Both gentlemen have since passed.
After lunch, the conferees went around the table and introduced themselves. There was a discussion about local issues only, where Montrose should head as a community. There was also a question-and-answer session with a good deal of the inquiries coming my way about why this story was covered and why this one wasn’t. Call it early-day “whataboutism.” Many volunteered why they wrote letters. Press editors and managers also attended. The conference lasted about two hours. Afterwards, there were tours of the Press and some stayed to chat. I wrote about the conference for the Sunday edition, the only time the Notebook’s been on page one.
For most of my career, I kept track of local stories and photos, names-and-faces in the paper and letters. In 2010, the MDP had published 727 letters, a new record. The old mark was 608. That year was fertile ground for letter writers — the JetAway/Montrose County litigious fight was at its malodorous peak, the district attorney in a legal soup of his own, having been arrested. There were four homicides and almost 400 foreclosures on homes and property. And there was an election.
There were positive letters. Like the ones celebrating how Olathe’s football team won the state football championship. The Pirates rallied to beat Brush, 14-13, as time expired.
••••••
Certainly, the tone of letters since has changed, particularly the bone-to-pick missives. Americans have been attacking one another in print since Thomas Paine published ‘Common Sense’ in 1776. For writers, it’s a generous benefit of a free press; for publishers, case law (New York Times vs. Sullivan, 1964) provides confidence. That said, the raise hell letters are coarser nowadays and similar to rubber necking at a wreck or a house fire when someone’s being defamed.
I’m so old that when I began publishing letters at a weekly newspaper in Wyoming, most were hand-written. Imagine having the patience to put an opinion on paper. Likely there were do-overs, testing penmanship as well as thought. Too, the writer had to find a stamp. Along came faxes and emails with the expedient “send” feature. (Unsolicited tip: using CAPITAL LETTERS doesn’t make the message any stronger or better read.) Thanks to cable news, the Industry of Alarm, it’s been a godsend for opinion pages.
I frequently called letter writers to confirm veracity. In doing so, I would ask how’s their home delivery. Oh, not a subscriber? I can fix that today. On occasion, I’d ask if they could resubmit a shortened version or one where the issue is assailed and not the other person’s character. It was about 50-50 on the resubmissions. There was one memorable callback.
An ordained minister (so he said), whose letters we published now and then, declared if I didn’t publish his letter as is, I would be “going to hell with a millstone tied around my neck.”
Arrival into Dante’s Inferno is task enough, I thought. A hot ride — with masonry alongside — would be a showstopper for ole Beelzebub. “Good luck getting that into the Sentinel,” I replied, “because it’s not running here.”
••••••
I’ve been lucky enough to have had letters published in USAToday, Texas Monthly and the National Review. (Shameless name-drop.) I still write them, whenever there’s a break from cable advertising for do-it-yourself catheters, softer pillows and William Shatner’s sleeping problems. Those ads, and the frequency of them, compound the pandemic atmosphere we breathe.
Surely the first one, like many things in life, was the best.
I was a freshman in college when the Dallas Morning News in 1970 published my letter. Back then, newspapers seldom put stories on page one about sports. But there was a tempest with the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Tom Landry was alternating quarterbacks on every other series. Roger Staubach quarterbacked one series, Craig Morton the next. And so on throughout the games. (Really.) I stridently argued in my letter how Staubach should be the starter, citing point-by-point statistics and analysis. (Staubach eventually won the job.)
One of my classmates read it, pointed it out, and I floated on air for the rest of the day; or skipped a writing class.
