Do you suffer from muscle or joint pain or discomfort?
If so, you are not the only one: “tech neck,” which is often associated with cervicalgia (neck pain) is the result of the modern person spending hours a day in-front of their computer screen or on their mobile devices. The prevalence of tech neck is estimated to be close to 100 percent, and can adversely affect both adults and young Americans, causing pain and/or discomfort in their daily lives.
Arthritis is also a significant cause of pain among adults; with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that one in four adults with arthritis (15 million people) report severe joint pain. In the CDC recommendations for managing the pain from arthritis, it may come as a surprise that four out of the six recommendations involve physical health, and that physical activity is strongly advocated as a method to prevent or treat tech neck.
Besides tech neck and arthritis, there are also a myriad of other things that can be causing musculoskeletal pain or making it worse, such as current or past injuries, inflammation, overuse, detrimental movement patterns, fatigue and other health conditions.
Taking these other potential causes into account, a wise first step to making a positive change to the millions of Americans faced with pain or discomfort negatively affecting their life is to first identify what is causing the pain.
Enter biomechanical analysis, a pivotal tool for addressing your physical health. Even if you know what is causing the pain from a previous diagnosis, biomechanical analysis is essential in allowing you and/or the professionals working with you to develop a more targeted approach to improving your quality of life.
What are biomechanics? Biomechanics are the relationship of how your body moves; how your muscles, joints, bones and other tissues interact in order to make movement occur.
(Before seeking out assistance with biomechanical analysis, be sure consult with your physician and make sure that you are healthy enough for evaluation. If given any movement or activity restrictions by your physician, be sure to share these with the professional conducting the analysis before beginning.)
What is biomechanical analysis? The exact activities of a biomechanical analysis will differ person to person based on their own restrictions and the reason for them seeking out such evaluation.
A senior trying to gain more comfort during day to day activities may experience an evaluation strikingly different from a teenage athlete determined to win a varsity spot on their high school sports team.
This ability to customize an analysis to the patient or client receiving it is the greatest strength of a biomechanical analysis as it presents an individualized level of focus and care.
Despite the differences that arise from this individualized focus, all biomechanical analysis will most certainly include a professional requesting you to perform several different movements and analyzing your biomechanics during those movements. Biomechanical analysis is the process of a professional evaluating how your body is moving and utilizing that analysis to assist in the planning of how to safely improve your overall health and reduce day to day pain.
Why is biomechanical analysis important?
The human body is built to move in a certain way, and these optimal movement patterns are often not the way that our body is moving presently. This can occur due to injury or a health condition, overuse/exhaustion leading to weakness or tightness, or simply because your body never learned the optimal movement pattern.
Additionally, you can also be experiencing “referred pain,” where your pain or weakness in an otherwise healthy area of your body, results from injury or overuse of another part of your body altogether.
Biomechanical analysis is important because it gives you and/or the professionals working with you the greatest chance of determining specifics about what is causing your pain or discomfort, why your body may not be moving in the best way, and then using this information to hopefully allow for the creation of a more optimal management plan.
Who can perform biomechanical analysis? Physical and occupational therapists, kinesiologists, exercise physiologists and other specialists are often found performing biomechanical analysis in the medical setting, but there are also personal trainers, coaches and fitness advisors that have a high-degree of expertise conducting these evaluations and may be more easily accessible in settings outside of a hospital or medical clinic.
With such a wide range of professionals possessing the ability to perform biomechanical analysis, it is important to make sure that the professional you select to perform this service matches your needs. When in doubt, check with your physician. They likely have some suggestions to help you find the best professional to help you get to a happier and healthier place.
Nic Seaver is the neuromuscular specialist and executive director of Basin Clinic in Naturita.
