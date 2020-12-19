COLUMN: Microchip helps bring Lola back home

Hi, my name is Dew-E and I have a feel good Christmas story to share with you that also offers a valuable lesson to pet parents. The story begins three years ago in Kalamazoo, Mich., when a couple and their black Lab, Lola, went to visit friends. During their visit they received a call from neighbors that Lola was running down the street after escaping from the back yard. And so began what would turn into a lengthy search.
For two months, Lola’s parents drove three hours every weekend to look for Lola, but the trips became costly and led nowhere. They still held out hope for finding Lola. They joined every neighborhood group in the region asking if anyone had seen her and even sought advice from a professional dog rescuer.
Lola’s escape was all the more shocking because of her calm nature as Debra’s service dog for epilepsy. But they knew she was looking for them. She was, and she eventually found them, three years later. As an early Christmas miracle, Lola was returned to her family on Dec. 5.
Just last week the couple received a call from an animal shelter stating that a dog had turned up with a microchip linking the dog to this couple. They drove to the shelter and found their dog Lola, thinner and with frostbite scars on her ears, but otherwise healthy and simply overjoyed to see her people again.
Fortunately for Lola, a kind-hearted couple had noticed her in the woods behind their home (and about 12 miles from where she first went missing) and set out food and water for her for an entire year. It took that long for her to trust them enough to allow them to put a leash on her. And they immediately took her to the local shelter.
Next month is Lola’s eighth birthday and this year the celebration will be extra special for all of them. And if it was not for her microchip they would have likely never found each other again. So the moral of the story? That’s right, microchip your pet.
Give your pet a gift of security by making an appointment with your veterinarian, or, for low income families, contact Second Chance about an appointment with our low cost Wellness Clinics (resuming again in Jan. 2021) for a microchip. It is easy and the best way to make sure your pet can find its way home.
As for me, I already have a microchip, as do all the shelter pets here at Second Chance. I am a 4-month-old boy kitty who is a tad bit shy at first. I spent my early months living on the streets but am now ready for a forever home for the holidays. A few bites of tuna and some play time and you are my new best friend.
The thing I most like about Lola’s story is the happy ending (and the bit about the nice people who took a year trying to rescue Lola!) which is what I dream about every day. A home, a family and a little tuna are on my Christmas wish this year. I hope to see you soon.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for more than 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.