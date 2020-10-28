Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Hello World Greetings……Milo Lee Woody arrived on a cold, snowy Monday night, Oct. 26, 2020. Almost 12 years after his older brother Wilson Stephen and 10 years after his big sis, Stella Marie. Mother and child, who weighed in at six pounds, are doing well as is Milo’s dad. Must say, he’s a handsome little guy.
All children all special; there’s something, however, way-cool about a late-in-life child. (First hand experiences.)
Put another seat at the table, Milo’s here.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Earlier this month, there was a good crowd for the dig up of a time capsule. It was planted 50 years ago near the doors of City Hall. I’m supposing 2020 then seemed like eons in the future.
Inside, there were a slew of personal letters and recollections from Montroseans to the citizens of the future. Then-governor John Love also wrote a letter, presciently, regarding Montrose’s growth and the connection of “almost limitless recreation potential.” Gov. Love was in office 1963-1973 and died in 2002.
Among other capsule items:
• A menu from Chipeta’s restaurant. The longtime restaurant was on east Main. Guru’s is there now. Back then, Chipeta’s would chicken fry you a steak for $1.95, or serve steak and lobster for $4.95. A martini (shaken, not stirred) was 75 cents; a glass of Coors, 40 cents.
• There were 8-track tapes, perhaps reflecting the musical tastes of Montrose. The found music: Mantovani, Percy Faith and Tom Jones. (Methinks there was some other music being heard, too.)
• There was an inordinate amount of media coverage, local and national, about the moon walk, July 20, 1969. Magazines stuffed inside from Time, Life and the local MDP reflected how proud the country was of Apollo 11. A best-selling book in Montrose in 1970 was about UFOs.
• The Montrose Jaycees Club announced their annual awards. Page one news in the MDP. ‘Montrose’s Outstanding Businessman’ was local banker Tom Dutcher; ‘Montrose’s Outstanding Farmer’ was Marshall Collins.
LaMoine Brown attended the unearthing ceremony. It’s flat-out unique to find someone who’s on both sides of a time capsule. He turned 88 right after the time capsule resurrection.
“I don’t recall a whole helluva lot about it,” said Brown, laughing. Except: “the captain of the USS Montrose was there and had passed out a bunch of Ronson cigarette lighters with the USS Montrose name.” Brown said much thought and effort went into what was placed inside. He and his young family moved to Montrose in 1956. Brown was on the Montrose city council in 1970, serving eight years with a term as mayor. Brown worked in the banking, finance and credit professions before retiring.
After the artifacts have been further refurbished and organized, they will be made available for viewing to the public.
••••••
Montrose Political Trivia……So who was the last presidential candidate to visit the ole hometown? Ralph Nader, Sept. 9, 2000. Nader spoke to the Western Colorado Congress at the Montrose Pavilion and then to his Green Party supporters that evening at the Holiday Inn Express. Nader called for doing away with “cash register politics,” ending military support for allies and blamed big business for just about everything that ailed the country. Former MDP managing editor Greg Johnson covered the events and interviewed Nader. Johnson is these days the editor at the Gillette (Wyo.) News-Record. Twenty years on, historians continue to argue about Nader’s role as a “spoiler” for the Dems’ Al Gore. Nader received 2.7 percent (2,882,955) of the national vote in 2000 and received 97,000 votes in Florida, tipping that state’s Electoral College map to George W. Bush. Bush took Florida by only 537 votes and later won the presidency in the Supreme Court, 5-4. Incidentally, Nader got 5.25 percent of his total from Colorado. His “best county” in the U.S. was neighboring San Miguel with 17.2 percent of voters there supporting him…….Nobody Asked Me, But…….All those negative political TV ads are all starting to morph together, into one wearisome hot mess. Let’s see if this is right: Diane Mitsch Bush ate all the chips; Cory Gardner double-dipped the chips.
••••••
Retired pressboxer Jim Hicks of Buffalo, Wyo., sends a list of how to “spot” senior citizens while they go trick or treating on Halloween.
• They keep knocking on their own front door. Wanting to go inside and pee.
• They ask for high fiber candy.
• They keep forgetting the second half of the greeting, “Trick or ……..!”
• They’re the only Spider-Man in the neighborhood using a walker.
• By the end of the night, they have a bag of restraining orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.