Monday was a good day.
That’s because we got the newsroom staff to where it should be when we welcomed a new face onboard.
Her name is Anna Lynn Winfrey, and she just moved here from Denver by way of Sarasota, Florida, where she just graduated from New College in May. And we were lucky to find her.
Through the Colorado Press Association, we applied for a Newsletter Accelerator training program to help us beef up our email newsletters. The program came with an intern, and Anna Lynn was dropped in our lap, and when we looked at her work and put her in charge of the daily newsletter for 10 weeks, we saw she has what it takes.
At New College, she worked as the editor in chief of The Catalyst her senior year and managed an unpaid staff of eight during a pandemic. During her senior year, she reported on the college’s food service, Metz Culinary Management and how the food service contract gouged the school out of an extra $180,000. Her reporting led to greater awareness of the issue with the school’s food service provider and led to Metz paying approximately $50,000 back to the school. We hope she can do some meaningful journalism in Montrose like she did at New College.
So far, she loves the fact that Montrose has a Target and appreciates the lack of traffic, moving from the city. She just passed her driving test last week and found a new sense of freedom in getting her drivers license and a new car. After so many years of not driving, go figure, she actually likes it. She also loves all the gorgeous views in the area and the friendliness of strangers.
Shoot her an email (annalynnw@montrosepress.com) and welcome her to town if you get a minute.
You’ve already seen Cassie Knust’s byline in the paper for some time now after she joined us in October, and if you’ve read the paper recently, you know Josue Perez’s also, as he’s covered important topics like the Montrose housing crisis. So with a full staff, we plan to continue doing good journalism and building on the foundation we have with a strong staff.
•••
More good things are on their way to the Montrose Daily Press, as well. Perez tried his hand at the journalist product manager position and found he loved writing way more. So instead of managing our NABUR platform, he’s going back to reporting full time. In the meantime, we’ve hired an intern who will work remotely to help manage the discussion boarvvd/social media platform until we can find someone more permanent.
If you haven’t checked out NABUR, it’s still in its Beta version, but we could use input and participation. Check it out and make an account at nabur.montrosepress.com
•••
Need more audio in your life? The Montrose Daily Press is putting together a new podcast we’re calling MoTown Knows. Our aim is to talk with locals to provide fresh perspectives on community issues. We’ll let you know when it’s here and ready, so keep an ear out.
Josue just freshened up our studio, and we hope to be bringing guests into the offices by the end of the month. But in the meantime, check out our other podcast, Montrose Fresh, which can be found wherever you get your podcasts.
•••
Good things are ahead for our town, too. I don’t know about you, but the feeling of being vaccinated and seemingly near the other side of a pandemic is freeing. FUNC Fest was packed and fun this weekend, as was the Black Canyon Car Club’s annual car show.
We hope to see you at more events like these, and here’s to hoping it cools down just a little bit over the next couple weeks.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
