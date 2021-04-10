COLUMN: More than getting unstuck

The large container ship Ever Given being stuck in the Suez Canal is old news already. The world let out a collective cheer when the ship got unstuck. We’re told, however, that the resultant problem will be rippling around the globe for quite some time. Snarling traffic in the world’s busiest shipping canal, the immediate issue lasted just 144 hours but has impacted the economy into the billions and billions of dollars. Someone’s got to pay.
As a result, there will be people losing their jobs, business bankruptcies, and a host of new regulations foisted upon an already heavily taxed industry. Ultimately, the problem will be passed down to the world population many of whom were already struggling to make ends meet. It’s alarming how dependent the globe is on this narrow channel’s ability to remain open.
What we saw there in the Suez Canal is a microcosm of the kind of things that happen in this world due to human error running amuck with all the blame-shifting that happens during and after. Whether the human race recognizes it or not, it has much bigger problems than a ship that got stuck. Or a virus that became pandemic. In a statement made by God regarding our biggest bugaboo, in the New Testament letter to the Romans He words it this way: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God … and the wages of sin is death.”
We might call the issue enmity with our Maker and that is more of a problem than many people want to own up to direct involvement in. God’s perfection and holiness do not allow Him to sweep under the rug the fact of every person in the entire world choosing to rebel against Him. The Bible’s Old Testament carries the same assessment through the lips of the prophet Isaiah: “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned — every one — to his own way …”
As sinful human beings, our situation is worse than just being stuck. It’s not just a matter of our hull or stern buried in mud. We’re dead in the water. We’re more like the ship Eemslift Hendrika adrift off the coast of Norway because of a power outage in its main engine. Except the situation we’re in as individuals is more dire even that than. We’re not just heavily listing to starboard needing a tow to shore. Imagine the ship sunk or shipwrecked on the coast. It’s a horrifying scene, and thankfully it didn’t end that way. That would be more the true assessment of every human being’s heart. Spiritually dead with no healthy future afterlife in store.
The New Testament says we’re dead in our trespasses and sins. It does no one any favors to believe we’re just partially fallen creatures in need of more education or opportunities. In the Gospel of John, Jesus says: “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil.” In the eyes of God, we have total depravity and are in need of His mercy and forgiveness.
The Good News is that God has done something about it. Through His Son Jesus Christ, He has sent out a rescue operation: “… but God shows His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) God’s compassion reaches out, making the first move for reconciliation: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through Him. Whoever believes in hHm is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” (from John chapter 3)
In the New Testament letter to the Ephesians, the apostle Paul writes: “… even when we were dead in our trespasses, God made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with him and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the coming ages He might show the immeasurable riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
We need to be made alive again. This is where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ make all the difference in the world. Jesus came to forgive sinners and reconcile us to the Father. “But to all who did receive Him, who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.” John 1:12
When you think about ships getting stuck or sinking, be grateful for the mercy of God at work in this world.
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.
