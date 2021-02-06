I said last week this would be a two part column, but I need to add a third part. Last week we introduced barriers community members may face finding care. This week we will look at questions people should ask when considering moving someone in with them, and in a couple weeks (March 6) we will look at the agencies that provide supports and services.
Many families find out quickly they did not ask the right questions or any questions before making the transition. Listed below are some hard questions, this is not to discourage you, but to help you prepare.
The first questions to ask yourself: Do you have time to take on caring for another person and do you want them to move in? If the answer is no, that is OK. Many people will move people in because they feel guilty or obligated; this is not always the right move.
Second, does the person want to move and do they want to move in with you? Have they had input on their move and care or have you told them they must move for their own good? If they do not have buy-in or input, you are starting off behind.
Be sure to look at your relationship before moving them in. If you have always gotten along, can have honest conversations and work through problems or disagreements, great. If you have never gotten along, do not expect the relationship to change miraculously. If you dread going over to their house, then having them move in may not be a good idea. You may feel you’re doing the right thing, but if you’re both going to be miserable, it’s a good idea to look at other options.
Are all family members on board with the change, including your spouse, partner, children, dog and cat? Have you talked about house rules and is there an agreement with all family members on the rules, especially when children are involved? Are they clean or a hoarder? Is there tobacco, alcohol or other substance use? Is there the ability to compromise?
Can you financially add another person to the household? Will you need to take off work? Do you have enough vacation time? Do they have the means to pay rent and buy food? Will you need to quit your job or hire caregivers? Are you comfortable asking them to pay? Is there a house to be cleaned out and sold? What insurance benefits do they have? Are they on Medicaid in another state? Do you know if they have a long-term care insurance policy? What out standing bills do they have?
It simplifies moving someone in if the person is healthy and mobile. It is a game-changer if there is an illness, mental health, dementia or mobility impairments. This is where many people are unprepared when they move someone in with them. Many times, people don’t know the care needs of someone especially if they have been a long-distance caregiver.
If possible, stay with the person for a week and take note of the care you provide (unconsciously) for a week. Can you do that for a year? Keep in mind this needs to be done by treating the adult with dignity and respect and should not be done to put them down or prove a point.
It is important to understand what the physical medical and mental conditions the person has and if the condition is acute and short-term or chronic and long-term and what the prognosis and progression is.
What care and supervision will you need to provide? If your person is healthy and active you may need to provide some meals, and a little cleaning, and maybe some rides.
Does the person need help getting in and out of bed and the shower or help on and off the commode?
If the person has dementia, can they be left alone? Do they repeat themselves? Can they take care of their personal needs? Do they have behaviors, angry outburst or have short term memory loss?
Dementia can change someone’s personality for better or for worse. Will you be able to handle what happens when an illness like dementia progresses?
The two of you may have always had a good relationship, but dementia can make a person angry or paranoid in ways you’ve never seen before. On the other hand, a difficult person could become very sweet.
Can the person take care of scheduling and attending appointments independently or will you need to take this on?
Is your home set up and older-adult friendly? Are there any renovations that need to take place? Are there stairs into the house and in the house? Do you need a ramp? Will you share a bathroom, do they need a toilet riser, bath bench, or grab bars? Are the walkways clean of throw rugs, cords, toys and animals? Is the doorway wide enough for a walker or wheelchair?
Don’t be discouraged; we have wonderful agencies in our region that can help you walk through navigating the systems and finding the care and placement if needed. Stay tuned to part three in the March 6 column.
Amy Rowan is the care coordinator manager for Tri-County Health Network, (https://tchnetwork.org/).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.