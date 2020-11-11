Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……On the first of November, Nate Wick became the new owner of Cimarron Books & Coffee in Ridgway. He bought out Eric Palumbo, who will continue to own Cimarron Coffee Roasters here in Montrose on South Grand Avenue. Palumbo will continue to focus on the craft of coffee roasting and offers a welcome mat for those wanting to imbibe inside.
Priscilla Peters opened the popular Ridgway shop and had it for 30 years before selling to Palumbo in 2013; three years later, he opened his Montrose operation. Palumbo ships coffee to a slew of Front Rangers, out-of- staters and if you ever have a chance to enjoy a cup in the iconic Musso & Frank restaurant in Hollywood, know that it came from Cimarron.
Wick’s been a friendly face at Cimarron for more than four years, commuting between the two stores. I’ve known him since he was a teenager. His dad, Bob Wick, a sculptor, brought Nate and some of his art which was to be bronzed to a foundry in Athens, Ohio. The three of us went to dinner that night. As he likes to remind me, I was his first boss. He worked as a graphic artist and photographer at the MDP. Wick is from Bath, Maine and “married up” — he and Tera, a member of the Colorado Trust Health Equity Foundation, are the parents of two beautiful children, Sunny and Dory.
While barista-ing in Ridgway, he’s talked with some bona fide celebrities. Kelly Clarkson stopped by once. “I didn’t know ho she was,” said Wick with a laugh.
But he did recognize Robert Plant. The singer/songwriter for Led Zeppelin and the Sensational Space Shifters came in for herbal tea. “I was surprised how healthy he looked,” he added of Plant, 72, who’s still rockin’.
He plans no big changes at the Ridgway operation which will include Palumbo’s coffee. It’s a busy place, fersure. Right there on main drag, 380 Sherman.
Nobody Asked Me, But……The Notebook eschews political chatter for the most part. There was quite enough of it while publishing the local paper in four different markets during the back-when days. Most people get enough (enough!) politics from the TV and Internet channels that suit them. That said, to wit:
• The Ds every four years rapturously pitch how some state is going to “flip” their way. One cycle it’ll be Ohio. Or Florida. This year, Texas. That won’t happen until there’s a Latino/Latina governor in Austin. There was, however, a great deal of ticket-splitting with the president losing but the GOP picking up seats in the House. The best example is what happened in Arizona. Voters in this swing state rejected the president and Sen. Martha McSally, but kept the GOP legislative majority. (Read: Sen. John McCain.) Overall, not one state legislature flipped for the Dems nationally. The “blue wave” wasn’t even damp.
• Lauren Boebert is our next voice in Congress. Her votes on the issues won’t be different than her predecessor. She won by six points over Diane Mitsch Bush. Boebert’s arrests, court no-shows or being arrears with the tax man, drew a collective “so what?” in the 3rd Congressional District. She carried Montrose County by more than two-to-one. Noteworthy is how Garfield County, Boebert’s home, was won by Mitsch Bush by six points. “People there know her,” said one of the Vaunted Experts at a local coffeehouse. She got to Congress by getting around, by wearing a gun and not wearing a mask, outworking DMB and some guy named Tipton.
• The upshot of almost 50 years of voting in every election: the polling is worse than ever. Believing those polls is somewhat akin to thinking professional ‘rasslin is on the level.
• Delta County law enforcement will be getting more revenue thanks to voters. The “Back the Badge” vote sailed through this year after a just-miss in 2019. The secretary of state is investigating the campaign, however. Fair campaign laws might have been broken. Proponents told citizens to pick up yard signs at the sheriff’s office and pushed its position via government-sponsored social media. More than half of the $2 million annual tax revenue split will benefit the sheriff’s office with the rest divvied among other county/city law enforcement.
• The “going purple” days in Colorado are done. ‘Tis blue, statewide. Biden beat Trump by 13 points; Hickenlooper was elected by 10 points.
• Only Maine, Minnesota and Iowa had a higher percentage of voter turnout than Colorado’s 77%. Good on us.
Thanks, veterans.
