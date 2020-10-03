The Northside Health Center is a school-based health center owned by Montrose County School District. The health center is located on the campus of Northside Elementary School. We have been serving the community for 13 years.
The Northside Health Center is open to serve all children from birth through high school and some eligible adults and parents in the Montrose and Olathe communities. We provide primary pediatric and adult medical services, individual mental health counseling, expanded pediatric mental health services, immunizations and community resource support.
All children and youth can be seen regardless of their insurance status or family income. As a safety net clinic, we are committed to working with the families we serve to identify and assist in meeting those needs.
The Northside Health Center is open year-round and follows the Montrose County School District calendar during the school year. We are open for scheduled patients Monday through Thursday every week during the school year and can offer telehealth or prescheduled in-person visits on Friday and Saturday if necessary. We are happy to provide immunization appointments our patients and to any child needing a routine vaccine and will coordinate with their primary care provider to meet these needs. If a patient does not have a primary care provider, we will offer our services and we never close our doors to new patients.
During this current pandemic, the Northside Health Center has modified operations to include options in-person or via telehealth. This allows us to meet the varied needs of our patients. We intend to remain open with the same blend of in-person and telehealth services through the coming winter. We encourage the community to reach out to see if the Northside Health Center can meet your healthcare needs.
Families can schedule appointments by calling our health center at 970-240-6438. We encourage families to leave a message; we will return calls at our earliest convenience. We are currently able to bill Medicaid, CHP+, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and EBMS insurances. We use a sliding fee scale based on family size and family income for patients who do not have insurance.
During the spring COVID related building closures we were able to employ numerous strategies to meet the needs of our patients using telehealth for appointments that would typically need an in-person physical exam. We were able to use video, photos and family support to evaluate injuries and skin infections through the platform of telehealth.
We have also been able to use a hybrid model of telehealth with in-person care to ensure we continue to have comprehensive and thorough discussions with families about health status and treatment planning while limiting time in a small exam room to reduce all of our COVID risks.
We strive to provide the highest quality care to the patients we serve and our doors are open to those in the community needing services now.
Note from Amy Rowan: We have been working with the Northside Health Center to screen for social determinants of health over the past year; the passion and compassion they have for their patients is admirable. They work to break down barriers to care, have bilingual, bicultural staff and go over and beyond to service our community.
Jennifer Suchon MSN, PPCNP-BC, FNP-BC, CPMHS, Certified COPE Instructor, Clinic Director, Northside Health Center, 970-240-6438.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.