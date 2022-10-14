It’s interesting, I think, to read the accounts of those who arrived in the early days of settling this state, especially this side of the Continental Divide. The following was written by Elizabeth Kimball Miner. It is part one. Next week I’ll submit part two.
She delivered it before the Ouray Woman’s Club in 1910, 30 years after she arrived in Ouray:
It was the morning of the first day of September, 1880, that we left the end of the railroad at South Arkansas, now Salida, to begin the ascent of the backbone of the continent on the famous Otto Mears toll road. What we saw when we awakened in the morning was so different from what we expected when we went to sleep the night before. Then the mountains looked an inky black, reflecting the color of the threatening clouds, but now, in the morning sunlight, there were but two colors in all nature — a dazzling whiteness and a vivid blue, and the two colors met far, far above where the mountain tops met the sky.
Coming from a climate that had been registering 100 to 110 degrees in the shade, the change, apparently, from a torrid to a frigid zone, was as delightful to every sense as agreeable to the eye. We had gone but a mile or two up the mountainside before the snow began to disappear and the birds began to sing as cheerfully as in mid-summer. When we reached the summit, Marshall Pass, we climbed out of the wagon to pick violets, something we never expected to do in September. There, long before the railroad was built or snow sheds were necessary, we could look for miles with nothing to obstruct the view, and the sun, which had been hidden for several hours, now burst full upon us, bringing out the vivid green of the pines and aspens in beautiful contrast to the snow-clad mountains around us.
Then as we passed on toward the setting sun, and began to descend on the Pacific slope, we realized we were leaving far, far behind what had been ours — for so many years — leaving a life we knew all about, for one of which we knew so little. Leaving a highly civilized country for one 180 miles from any railroad, for we were bound for the Silver San Juan, that part of Colorado little known to the outside world, being so bound around with the most inaccessible mountains to be found anywhere in the world, for here, in the southwest corner of the state, were clustered together, the loftiest, rockiest and most rugged mountains in all Colorado. We were not only bound for the Silver San Juan but for Ouray, the Gem of the Rockies, the little mountain town named after the chief of the Ute Indians.
The climb on the east side of the pass, that took seven hours to accomplish, was easily done in two hours coming down on the western slope, for all that had to be done was to put on brakes and let the horses go, and they did go.
At first we held our breath expecting every moment to be thrown out at some sharp curve hundreds of feet below, but after the first half hour it became so exhilarating and exciting, constantly bringing new scenes into view, that we wished it might last longer.
Sargents log cabin, where we spent the first night, marked the spot which is now a railroad station by that name. The fifth days ride brought us into the valley of the Uncompahgre in sight of Mt. Abram, named after Judge Cutler of Ouray. We were obliged to ride a number of miles over the Ute Indian reservation, and when we reached Los Pinos agency, we saw, for the first time, a real live Indian. Not the kind you read about in books.
It was Saturday, the day they gathered at the agency to receive their supplies from Uncle Sam. They were mourning the loss of the chief Ouray, who had died a day or two before.
On Sunday morning, the fifth day of September, we left the agency for Ouray. When a few miles on the way we came across an Indian settlement and had the honor of shaking hands with Shavenah, the newly elected chief of the Utes.
All the poetic ideas I had acquired of the appearance of an Indian chief were rudely torn down when I beheld this specimen of humanity. He evidently had his luster corrupted by being too near civilization. Instead of the picturesque headdress of feathers, he had on a white man’s black felt hat and some white man’s cast off, ragged pants and a dirty, once white, ruffled shirt.
Can we ever forget that first entrance into the canon of the Uncompahgre, just before we reached the town of Ouray? When we came out of its deep shadow into the open sunlight which lighted up the scenery around the little town with a beauty and grandeur that can never be eclipsed anywhere on God’s green earth, we wondered how so much could be massed together in a space so small.
The towering cliffs, lofty mountains, sloping foothills covered with green pines and quaking asps, now turned golden, the innumerable cascades and waterfalls and piles upon piles of boulders, many larger than the largest buildings.
As we saw the sun drop behind the dome of White House mountain, we watched the shadow of it creep higher and higher up the mountain side on the eastern boundary hill. Way up against the sky, just one little point was left glowing with the highest crimson.
Next week: Elizabeth Miner’s recollection of the early days of the city of Ouray.
Source: Ouray Herald, April 22, 1910.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.