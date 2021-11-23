Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……. Paul Paladino was named director of the Montrose Regional Library 30 years ago. It was the career changing, big moment promotion for the 28-year-old reference/adult services librarian who relocated here from Howell, Mich. The challenge ahead in Montrose was considerable.
For starters, the Montrose library was housed on north First Street in what would become the Montrose Police Department. (A new public safety complex is now under construction at that site with completion next year.)
The library Paladino walked into three decades ago was cramped, poorly lighted and featured avocado green carpeting and shelving with orange and brown chairs. What it lacked was some shag carpeting to complete the 1960s look. Library services had grown stale, listless. Community outreach by the library, as we know it today, didn’t exist. Paladino was tasked to breathe life into a moribund institution and expand its reach and services. Of note:
• On May 31, 1998, after a lengthy renovation of what was Morgan School by Montrose architect Patrik Davis and Associates, some 400 volunteers, using 100 shopping carts loaned by City Market, relocated 50,000 books from front door to front door, about three blocks. A “book brigade,” with volunteers handing books to one another, was quite the sight. Hard work and festive. The grand opening was June 5.
• The expansion of the MRL into the West End of Montrose County was essential. A new library in Naturita was built and in 2011, it was named the Best Small Library in America by the Library Journal. Today, the library includes more than 10,000 volumes and has access to statewide services. Another West End branch is in Paradox, a community of about 150 people. The library has 6,310 items at the community’s charter school.
• The library will be expanding again in Montrose. Last week, the district closed on a non-public, auxiliary building off of 64.50 road, across the street from Galiso, Inc. It’ll house the library’s cataloguing and processing departments. “We are stepping all over each other here,” said Paladino, who grew up in Omaha and earned his master’s degree in library science at Indiana University. “We’ve grown, just as Montrose has.”
• The Montrose Regional Library is ballot tested and resilient. There have been eight elections to build the two libraries, enact sales tax, exempt itself from TABOR limits and raise the mill levy to finance operations. The most recent example was voter rejection of a tax hike in 2015 which led to cutting staff, reduction of operating days from 7 to 5, and grounding the bookmobiles. Two years later, voters agreed to a tax bump and those services were restored. A library taxing district was formed in 1968 and generates 90 percent of its income, said Paladino. Other income sources include Colorado Mesa University paying rent for its Montrose campus and various grants. The Montrose library was started in the 1880s, right after the city’s founding, by a local chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
• The pandemic accelerated the library’s outreach. Home delivery and curbside pickup was five years down the road, said Paladino. Book vans made 1,500 deliveries of 2,500 books to patrons who were home-bound because of the virus. More online services were developed. The library closed March 15, 2020. Six weeks later, it reopened with limited hours, masking and Plexiglas at public stations. It fully reopened June 1, 2021.
When Paladino began, Nov. 7, 1991, the library had a budget of $330,000. Today, it is $3 million and employs 33 in three locations. There are 125,000 books, but six million more items are available through Marmot, a national library consortium that the library rejoined in 2019.
“There’s always a continuing demand for our services,” said Paladino, “and while we have developed online and other reference services, 80 percent of our products are books.” About 250,000 people walk through the door of the downtown library annually.
Certainly, a part of its societal commitment is how the library is a gathering place for continuing education, youth programs, book readings and used book sales, a big event held annually by the Friends of the Library. For a time, the event ‘Beyond Words’, brought together musicians, artists and other local cognoscenti. Patrons dressed up, noshed on local culinary treats, enjoyed lively conversations, toured the shelves and facilities. Paladino would always wear a kilt and provide welcome. “It was my minor act of rebellion,” he added, eschewing the more formal attire.
Thirty years of tenure and leadership, said Paladino, is “not the norm” for library directors. Librarians move on, change careers and sadly, some libraries close. “I’ve tried to keep the job interesting and be active and engaged. When I was hired, I told the trustees I would build the best library the people would allow me to.”
Devil May Care…… It’s been 23 years since the library’s opening and not a month goes by, said Paladino, that someone doesn’t ask or talk about the building’s gargoyles. When the “new” library opened, there was a big kerfuffle. Pearls were clutched, hands were wrung and letters to the editor were written about the gargoyles and their possible influence on young and old minds alike.
They were renamed. Today, they are “majestic lions, decorative water-spouts.” Problem solved.