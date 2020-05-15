It’s never easy saying goodbye to a coworker. In March, our dear friend and colleague of 25 years, Tania Hajjar, announced she was leaving us to be closer to family on the Front Range. Usually when we have a staff member depart, we at least get a cake, sign a card, and have a small party in the break room. But before we could even make any plans, the governor announced the stay-at-home order and we were all dispersed to our homes. In lieu of the party we wish we could have had, we’d like to share with you some memories and parting words.
Joe: I had occasion to be over by the reference desk one day, when a gentleman came up and inquired of Tania the availability of a book. He didn't know the title, author, or category, but was certain the dust cover was blue and yellow. He had seen it here. Within minutes, after four or five pointed questions, said book was in hand. Short of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, I had never witnessed a better use of inductive reasoning. So that's what librarians do. (P.S. she was a great "bicycle buddy" and I will miss her dearly).
Taylor: Tania was always friendly and helpful. She was quick to give great advice any time I needed it!
Jeri: Wow, how do you describe Tania Hajjar, MRLD’s former assistant director, in less than 50 words? I will greatly miss my former supervisor, colleague and tireless advocate of the MRLD Bookmobile and Book Van Outreach program. She consistently embodied incredible tenacity, courage and dignity and never shied away from any conflict. Tania always demonstrated integrity and calmness, no matter how many times the Bookmobile had unexpected adventures, and chose her battles wisely, always leading by example. And she was just plain lovely! It goes without question we will miss her, but we know her new adventure will welcome her and benefit from her many qualities.
Kacee: Tania always seemed to have a moment for patrons who needed her, and she has excellent taste in baking catalogs. (She'll understand what that last part means).
Elizabeth: Tania, I will really miss seeing you at the library. I loved talking with you on the weekends about everything from dogs to unicorns to Disney. I will even miss taking trips with you to Grand Junction for CLiC over my birthday weekend. You are such a sweet and caring person who is a joy to everyone you work with. Good luck on the Front Range, and come back to visit us soon!
James: Tania was such a great go-to source of information and support. I appreciate how easy-going and fun to talk to she was. She is considerate, kind and welcoming. Tania will be an incredible asset at her next workspace!
Tina: Tania will be so greatly missed at the Montrose Library. She was an awesome mentor and supporter of the staff, providing advice and wisdom from her years of serving our community. I wish her all the best in her move and new job on the Front Range.
My personal comment for Tania is simply this: thank you. Thank you for making me feel welcome here, on that first day working at the library and every day after. Thank you for encouraging me when I had self-doubt and insecurity lurking in the back of my head. Thank you for being positive, supportive, and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Although Montrose will miss you dearly, we thank you for 25 years of being a terrific librarian, coworker, and friend.
