Last week, I gave the first half of an account, published in 1859 in The Western Mountaineer, an early newspaper from Golden City, of George Andrew Jackson who, at the time, was credited with discovering gold in the Rocky Mountains. Perhaps at the time, in that region, it seemed he was first, but several discoveries are on record prior to Jackson coming to the area, known then as Kansas Territory, including James Purcell’s account of discovery in 1807 in the Pike’s Peak region.

Nevertheless, this 1859 account of Jackson’s adventures gives a view of prospecting in the region just prior to the rush of ‘59.



