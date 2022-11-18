Last week, I gave the first half of an account, published in 1859 in The Western Mountaineer, an early newspaper from Golden City, of George Andrew Jackson who, at the time, was credited with discovering gold in the Rocky Mountains. Perhaps at the time, in that region, it seemed he was first, but several discoveries are on record prior to Jackson coming to the area, known then as Kansas Territory, including James Purcell’s account of discovery in 1807 in the Pike’s Peak region.
Nevertheless, this 1859 account of Jackson’s adventures gives a view of prospecting in the region just prior to the rush of ‘59.
Last week, we left Jackson during the winter of 1858-59 as he was sleeping in the elements, searching for food and making his way to Vasquez Fork in hopes of finding gold.
The account in the Mountaneer was entitled “Jackson, the Prospector.”
This is Part Two:
The creek was in plain view, apparently not more than a mile distant, but down a very precipitous mountain. Thinking to reach it in an hour or so he started on through the deep snow. After five or six hours of wallowing and tumbling, being several times plunged over head and ears in the drifts, he reached the creek, which he found in many places frozen to the bottom, and the water running over the ice.
Building his fire on the bank of the creek, he remained here till the next morning; he started on, following the creek, and traveled hard all day. At night he reached the mouth of a small branch. Here he found signs of white men, it having been the camping place of a party of prospectors under Capt. T. L. Golden. (1)
After traveling all the next day without seeing any game, he found his meat getting scarce, and rolled himself supperless in his blankets for the night. The next day he was fortunate in killing a mountain sheep, which he found old and tough, but at this time he was probably not at all fastidious.
He traveled another day up the creek, and reached the mouth of a branch of considerable size, since called “Chicago Creek.” (2)
Here he remained five days, keeping up a large fire, for the purpose of thawing the ground so as to enable him to prospect the bank. At the expiration of this time he moved his fire, and with no instrument but a hunting knife, dug a hole about eighteen inches in depth, and commenced panning with his tin cup. After panning nine cup fulls of dirt, he found a nugget which weighed twenty-six cents, the first gold he ever found in the mountains.
Jackson was now satisfied that there was coarse gold at this place but determined to keep his own counsel till spring, and returned to Arapahoe. On the 18th of April, in company with two others, Messrs. Sampson and Horton from Chicago, he revisited the scene of his discovery, being absent fifteen days. On the 2d of May he started with about thirty others, with their teams for “Jackson’s Diggings,” cutting their road as they went, Jackson leading the way and blazing the trees. This work occupied seven days. His first day’s work with one man only shoveling the tom, amounted to twenty-five dollars in coarse gold.
They had been at work here about ten days, when news came of rich diggings having been discovered by Gregory; Jackson left and took up claims in Gregory’s Diggins, which he worked for some time.
During the past summer Mr. Jackson has spent a large portion of his time in prospecting; in June last he crossed the snowy range on a prospecting tour, and on his return went on the same errand to the Medicine Bow Mountains, about two hundred miles north, being absent about a month.
He informs us that he found gold upon nearly every water-course which he has prospected, and it is his opinion that next year more gold will be taken from these mountains that has been taken out of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in any one year since the first discovery of gold in California.
Mr. Jackson is now a resident of Golden City, where he intends to remain until about the middle of May next, when he proposed to start with a select company across the snowy range, to some rich diggings which he has discovered upon the western slope. We wish him abundant success, for after spending so much of his time for the benefit of others, he certainly deserves it.
Tom Golden was an early prospector who at times had been credited as the namesake for the city of Golden. A multi-series on the early history of Golden published in the Golden Transcript in 1973 pointed out that the city was originally named Golden Gate City, and that Golden was not named after Tom Golden, and that he was simply an “opportunist at heart” and was “not at that First General Assembly in the best interests of Golden City, a town supposedly named for him.”
Chicago Creek is located just outside of Idaho Springs.
Sources: The Western Mountaineer, Dec. 14, 1859; Golden Transcript, June 25, 1973.
