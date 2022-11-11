From The Western Mountaineer, an early newspaper from Golden City, is an 1859 account of who, at the time, was first credited with discovering gold (or recorded as such) in the Rocky Mountains. Perhaps at the time, in that region, it seemed a first, but several discoveries prior, including James Purcell’s account of discovery in 1807 in the Pike’s Peak region.

This account gives a view of prospecting in the region just prior to the rush of ‘59. It is entitled “Jackson, the Prospector.”



Tags