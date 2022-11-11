From The Western Mountaineer, an early newspaper from Golden City, is an 1859 account of who, at the time, was first credited with discovering gold (or recorded as such) in the Rocky Mountains. Perhaps at the time, in that region, it seemed a first, but several discoveries prior, including James Purcell’s account of discovery in 1807 in the Pike’s Peak region.
This account gives a view of prospecting in the region just prior to the rush of ‘59. It is entitled “Jackson, the Prospector.”
This is Part One, with the second part coming next week:
We have no doubt that a history of the manner in which the first discovery of gold was made in the Rocky Mountains, will be interesting to our readers, and we propose to give it, in connection with a short sketch of the life of the discoverer, who has kindly furnished us with the outlines.
George Andrew Jackson was born in Glasgow, Howard Co., Mo., July 25, 1836, and is consequently 24 years of age. He is in robust health, in stature near six feet, a genial companion, generous and free-hearted. He left his native town April 14, 1853, for California, where he arrived after a five months’ trip across the plains. Here he remained engaged in mining until the spring of 1857. On the 23d of May of this year he left Sacramento for his home in Missouri, recrossing the plains, in company with seven others.
About the first of August he reached his home; he remained here only about six months, when, in the spring of ‘58, he again started on a trip across the plains. From hints thrown out by some mountaineers whose acquaintance he had made, he believed and still believes that gold exists upon Laramie Fork and the Sweetwater.
This was before the discovery of gold on Cherry Creek. Jackson arrived at Fort Laramie in the fore part of August, where he remained some two weeks, when he made the acquaintance of several old mountaineers, among whom were Antoine and Nicolas Janis, and Antoine Lebeau. On the 27th he started in company with Lebeau, on a prospecting tour up Laramie Fork, which they followed some eighty miles, but did not even raise the “color.” When they returned to the fort a report was current that gold had been found on Cherry Creek.
They immediately made preparations for the journey, and on the 7th of September, in company with the two brothers Janis, Wm. Scofield, “Big Phill,” and twenty Sioux Indians, started for Cherry Creek. They prospected every creek and branch between Fort Laramie and Vasquez Fork, or Clear Creek.
The first gold they found was up on the south bank of St. Vrain’s fork, where they remained some ten days; here they were joined by a party of prospectors from Cherry Creek, Mr. Oaks, Mr. Graham and several others. Jackson accompanied Mr. Oaks up the creek some ten or twelve miles, but found no better prospects than where they then were.
Oaks and his party getting short of provisions returned to the Platte. It was now getting late, and Jackson and his party thought it expedient to get into winter quarters; they proceeded to the mouth of Thompson’s fork and built themselves cabins, intending to remain through the winter.
This monotonous life, however, ill-suited the stirring nature of Jackson, on the 26th of December he left the little settlement, and started for Vasquez fork.
At Arapahoe he built another cabin, intending to remain the balance of winter. After prospecting up on this creek, he became convinced that he could find coarse gold and in paying quantities higher up in the mountains.
He became very impatient to reach the creek thirty or forty miles above and made several attempts, but each time failed, owing to the depth of snow.
At last fortune favored him. One day he started out for the purpose of hunting, taking his rifle, three biscuits, a tin cup, a buffalo robe and a blanket, intending to remain out two or three nights; soon after getting into the mountains he struck the fresh trail of a large band of elk. He found they were heading towards Vasquez Fork, in single file, and thinking as long as they kept this course he would not disturb them, but follow their tracks through the deep snow, hoping in this way to reach the creek.
For three days he followed them in this manner, making about twelve miles, stopping when they stopped to rest or browse, and when they again started, following at a respectful distance. On the third night he found himself in sight of the long looked-for valley; he wrapped himself in his robe and blanket as usual and crawled under the snow for the night. Being very tired and sleepy he slept soundly until sunrise the next morning.
He struck a fire and cooked his morning meat, expecting his pilots to lead the way as usual; after smoking his pipe for a while he found them loathe to start and therefore concluded to discharge them, and did so by discharging his rifle into the herd, bringing down a fat buck. This scattered the balance in every direction.
Part Two next week, as Jackson endures winter to find gold.
Laramie Fork was one of the most historic spots in the Trans-Mississippi West, formed by the junction of the Laramie and North Platte Rivers in eastern Wyoming. Long before Fort Laramie was established, various trading posts including Fort John, Fort Platte and Fort William were erected at the junction. The name of “Laramie” came from an uncertain date, when an early Canadian trapper, Jacques La Raimee, was killed by Indians and his body thrown in the stream.
Sources: The Western Mountaineer, Dec. 14, 1859; npshistory.com, Fort Laramie and the Forty-Niners.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.