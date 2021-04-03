It’ll be bear season soon. Time to put up the bird feeders, keep the trash cans locked and put away, if possible, and watch yourself hiking so you don’t getting between momma and her cubs.
Speaking of the furry family unit, as springtime approaches, now seems a good time to dust off my favorite bear story.
Nine years ago, in the wee hours of a summer night, I woke up to the sound of dishes rattling in the kitchen. Figuring it was my son getting a late night snack, I fell back to sleep.
There was no light coming from the kitchen, I recalled, but thought nothing of it. Kids often move stealthily in the dark.
Around 3:30 a.m., however, I shot straight up in bed after hearing a loud crash in the kitchen. I noticed again that the light was not on.
My faithful watchdog at the time, Bogey, kept right on sleeping by my bedside.
Using my phone flashlight to get through the dark, I inched slowly out the bedroom doorway. The light switch for the main part of the house and kitchen was five feet away, but seemed miles away with the surrounding darkness.
When I finally got the light on, I walked to the kitchen. On the floor was a pot lid, and the screen to the window was next to it.
And, in the middle of what was a drought, there was mud all over the kitchen counter.
As soon as I saw the bear print in the mud on the counter, that’s when I panicked a bit: there could be a bear in the house!
I went through the house, upstairs and down, and didn’t find a bear. When I returned to the kitchen, I noticed that the spray hose from the faucet was hanging out the kitchen window, and the water was running full blast.
I pulled it in, secured the window and sat down.
That’s when a bear, standing on its back legs on the deck, decided to have a peek in another window.
I grabbed the pots and pans and banged them and yelled and the bear ran off, with a cub on her heels.
As the sun came up that morning, I ventured outside with Bogey, who had a remarkably great night’s sleep, and found empty wrappers from a loaf of bread and bag of tortillas on the ground.
All clues pointed to this: the cub came through the window, grabbed a snack and took it outside for momma. When it exited, it managed to turn on the water and pull the hose outside, making a muddy mess below.
When it came back in for seconds, it left muddy prints all over the kitchen counter.
Looking back, it’s a good thing that Bogey was a heavy sleeper. A bear-pooch fight in the kitchen would’ve been a disaster.
Last month my mom would’ve turned 91. This month my dad would’ve turned 92.
Through all the years, raising eight children, losing one and surviving my dad, my mom didn’t deserve to spend the last eight years of her life incapacitated from a stroke.
God had other plans, however.
Dad’s health had been in steady decline before he passed, and mom spent much of those years caring for him. Still, the two of them spent each moment as if it was the first moment of their 58 years of marriage.
When the doctors found mom’s cancer, and the treatments drained the drive from her body, her spirit remained and dad did what he could to care for her.
Mom beat the cancer, and came out the other side strong as ever.
When dad passed, mercifully and courageously, after such a long battle, mom joyously reflected on her life with dad, demonstrating a love nestled in faith that would never end.
As I think back on those days, I’m reminded of the William Butler Yeats poem my oldest brother read for our mom at my dad’s funeral:
When You Are Old
When you are old and gray and full of sleep,
And nodding by the fire, take down this book,
And slowly read, and dream of the soft look
Your eyes had once, and of their shadows deep;
How many loved your moments of glad grace,
And loved your beauty with love false or true,
But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you,
And loved the sorrows of your changing face:
And bending down beside the glowing bars,
Murmur, a little sadly, how Love fled
And paced upon the mountains overhead
And hid his face among a crowd of stars.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
