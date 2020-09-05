Seven months ago, western Colorado, our state and the nation were bumping along with a new year unfolding for all. We were making plans, setting goals, running businesses, nurturing our families and friends and looking at where we wanted to be as we let 2020 unfold. Anticipating the milestones that would arrive with each month that passed in our lives.
March arrived and with it our lives and our way of life seemed to come to a screeching halt. An ugly menacing storm cloud descended upon the world. Surely western Colorado wouldn’t be affected by this surreal threat. A pandemic? Yes, a pandemic. COVID-19 has killed 13 people in Montrose County and there are 344 total cases to date. Colorado alone has more than 58,000 cases.
This pandemic has brought suffering to families and individuals who cannot pay their rent or mortgage and other bills because of a layoff or job loss due to COVID-19 and are at risk of becoming homeless. These families and individuals are our friends, family and neighbors who are working hard to stay afloat in our communities. Providing housing for all must be prioritized during this time in which home is the safest place to be.
Through two executive orders, Gov. Jared Polis is providing Disaster Emergency Funds and federal CARES Act funds that will provide short-term rental and mortgage assistance to serve low-to moderate-income households that have income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). The Colorado Department of Housing staff recommended that the Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant a portion of the DEF and CARES grant funds to the non-profit Housing Resources of western Colorado (HRWC).
HRWC will be providing Emergency Housing Assistance Program funding and staff assistance to families and individuals in Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
You qualify for EHAP funding if:
• You were unable to pay your rent or mobile home lot rent because you experienced financial need due to COVID-19;
• Your household monthly income is at or below the maximum income listed below by county;
• You have not already received rental assistance that covered your rent.
• You complete the application for assistance and provide all of the needed documentation; and
• You meet other required qualifications and documentation that will be explained by HRWC.
EHAP can also be used for mortgage assistance for qualifying homeowners.
Rent and income limit guidelines are determined through DOLA for each county across Colorado. Below is the maximum monthly household income, 80% AMI and below, for the month prior to assistance requested for the six county’s that HRWC will be helping through the EHAP program:
• Delta County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,316.67 – $6,250.00
• Montrose County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,316.67 — $6,250.00
• Hinsdale County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,579.17 — $6,750.00
• Ouray County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,562.50 — $6,716.67
• Gunnison County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,520.83 – $6,633.33
• San Miguel County, one-person to an eight-person household: $3,804.17 – 7,175.00
A mother, business owner and community member of Montrose had this to say after receiving EHAP assistance through HRWC:
“It has helped us get through this hard time of uncertainty that COVID has brought on everybody. We are so grateful for the assistance that you guys [Housing Resources] could assist us with. I don’t know what we would have done without it.”
For information, assistance, and to apply, call Housing Resources at 970- 417-3436 or stop by the Housing Resources office at 460 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
For further information on other nonprofits assisting families and individuals with EHAP funding in other counties across Colorado, visit: cdola.colorado.gov/rental- assistance.
Marisa Felix-Campbell is the marketing communications and fundraising director for Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.