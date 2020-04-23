Nice to see the governor taking some direction from the constituency, though it’s a slow drip-by-drip process at the moment. Even as the reopening begins, it is going to be a long haul for our cattle producers, who basically have nowhere to ship cattle, even if the whole world opened up tomorrow. With the JBS plant in Greeley down for deep cleaning, there is a major gap in the processing capacity. But it is not just beef, processing bottlenecks are showing up for pork and poultry. The Smithfield plant shutdown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has impeded production for hog farmers.
It’s hard to get your mojo working when it seems like there is nowhere to turn. Most observers think that it will be year’s end before things even begin to approach “normal.” With processing plants either closed or not slaughtering, because of a demand slump, a lot of producers are sitting with available cattle and no way to get them to the market unless they do it themselves, which some of the local ranchers are doing.
One example, and there are others, is Bostwick Park rancher Kurt Sanburg, who ran a Facebook posting this past week indicating that he would have some high quality, locally grown beef, including ground beef available. Doing such a thing is not a simple matter of just doing it. Besides finishing some feeder cattle, Sanburg told me that he wants the meat he sells to be USDA inspected. That means he has to get in line with a local processor like Kinikin. Since a number of other producers are doing the same thing, Kinikin’s dance card is pretty full. Homestead Meats in Delta is also a USDA inspected processor and it is busy.
What people like Sanburg are doing is not about replacing the normal supply chain. That isn’t going to happen in the short term. But it does provide some product to the local consumers and creates a bit of much needed cash flow for the producers.
I told Kurt that I’m in for 5 pounds of ground beef. It comes frozen in 1-pound packages.
In the meantime, the calendar pages keep turning and the cows have pretty much nibbled their way through the winter forage and it will be time to take the herds to summer pasture.
Remembering the State Fair
I got a call recently from Dianna Coram. She wanted me to see a story that had appeared in The Chieftain, the daily paper over in Pueblo, the home of the Colorado State Fair. The piece (see it here: https://www.chieftain.com/news/20200405/sesquicentennial-colorado-state-fair-synonymous-with-pueblo) is a good concise recap of the history of our State event.
I hope Dianna will forgive me, but the words “state fair” always trigger a visual of Ann Margaret in her role as Emily Porter in the 1962 remake of the original 1945 film State Fair. But I digress.
This year’s state fair is set, silly gubernatorial shenanigans aside, for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Unlike some state fairs where agriculture has become an afterthought, there will be plenty of 4-H and FFA activity as well as a draft horse competition, where some Western Slope folks will be in the fray.
It’s obvious that a trip to the fair from here is a little more than an easy day trip, but it will be fun to see the home faces in the show ring, so count me in this year.
Meanwhile back in the government
The Colorado Farm Bureau has joined U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner in petitioning U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to declare the Colorado Western Slope 2020 agriculture a disaster. The Farm Bureau specifically points to the late freeze, which destroyed the $40 million fruit crop, which includes Palisade peaches, as well as some vegetables that had been planted before the temperature dropped to 19 degrees over much of the slope.
Don Shawcroft, President of the Colorado Farm Bureau, wrote this in the letter:
“While the impact is still being calculated, and real losses might not be known for weeks, initial numbers indicate that 90%, or more, of the fruit crop will be lost for these farmers. This is a loss they couldn’t afford in a good year, let alone a year where we are fighting a global health pandemic and a downturn in the economy.”
Bennet and Gardner penned their own letter to Perdue aimed at getting a decent share of the CARES Act funds earmarked for Agriculture. The Senators pointed to five areas that need help. The pair said that livestock producers should be included in any relief package. The USDA planners also need to focus on small and medium sized producers, dairy farmers, as well as fruit and vegetable farmers.
Bennet and Gardner concluded their epistle with these words:
“The CARES Act is a start for agriculture, but work still remains to support Colorado’s farmers and ranchers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Our farmers and ranchers continue to face challenges accessing Small Business Administration programs, finding labor, stabilizing supply chains, and keeping themselves and their workers healthy. We look forward to working with you on these challenges ahead to maintain a vibrant agricultural economy in Colorado.”
