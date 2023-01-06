From the Georgetown Courier, 1887:
“This is the time when a poor, weak man makes for his own use a lot of fine-appearing but inexpensive New Year resolutions. It is easy to lay down a beautiful set of rules for the government of ourselves, and very much easier to smash every one of them before the middle of the first month.
Rarely a few of them are in good repair February; but very rarely. A new year resolution stands but a poor chance at best, and to be taken out late of nights during the inclement month of January is sure to end its season of usefulness.
It is a sad sight to see a man who wants to be a shining mark to his neighbors, coming home at the witching hour of 3 o'clock a.m. at the end of the first week of January, without one sound New Year resolution to his name, and yet such cases are common. Yearly a large number of such resolutions fashioned somewhat as follows, are recorded:
I will not smoke.
I will not borrow money.
I will pay my bills.
I will not eat certain things which my physician tells me are liable to cut me off prematurely, but of which I am very fond.
I will not go to jail or the State Legislature if I can possibly help it.”
•••
Have you made a New Year's resolution or two? Don't despair if it doesn't last long. This from The Tin Cup Review, 1881.
A very proper, nice young man,
Who, o'er bars was wont to dicker,
Bought him a diary, 1st of Jan,
And wrote – 'I've quit on licker.”
The 2d came; he turned a leaf,
And shakily grasped the pen,
And, with a sigh of intense grief,
Wrote - “By Jacks, I've quit again!”
•••
Tin Cup, located near Taylor Park, was originally called Virginia City when it was established in 1880. The name Tin Cup came from prospector Jim Taylor, who panned gold out of Willow Creek in 1859 with a tin cup, and hence named the valley “Tin Cup Gulch.”
There was much debate for several years about naming the town Virginia City, an established name of two other towns, one in Montana and one in Nevada.
In January 1882, the editor of the Record insisted that it was necessary to change the name, and that other towns in the area had made name changes, too.
“In another column,” he wrote, “we print the city ordinance concerning a patent for the town-site of Virginia City. Why not, in a legal manner, go to work and change the name to Tin Cup? The district is known as Tin Cup, the post office is known as Tin Cup, all of which cannot very well be changed, even if desired, then why a superfluity of names? Quartzville was easily changed to Pitkin, and so was Forest City to St. Elmo. Let us agitate this question for the welfare of our best interests.”
The movement was successful, and the name was officially changed in July 1882.
That month, the Record wrote a history of “Tin Cuppers,” and how the town evolved from its rough and rowdy early beginnings.
“When a stranger first hears of Tin Cup, he is apt to ask why the town came to have such a name. The name is not the only curious thing about the camp, however. No town in the county has more of what might be called individual character. To a stranger the town is a study, and the people are more of a study still.
The first comers were mostly Black Hillers, and were a pretty hard crowd; so much so that the early history of the camp would make an interesting chapter. Feuds were common, and 'gun plays' were of frequent occurrence. More than one man has bitten the dust upon its streets, and the bullet holes in the sides of buildings still attest the bad marksmanship of its inhabitants.
Those early inhabitants were 'on the shoot' but they were terribly bad marksmen. Had it been otherwise the town would have been depopulated within the first six months of its existence. Stories are told of two worthy citizens emptying their revolvers at each other at ten paces and both escaping unhurt.
The Black Hillers are gradually being worked out however, and a better and more enterprising class of citizens are taking their places. No town in the mountains has had more to contend with than Tin Cup.”
Sources: The Tin Cup Record, Jan. 7, 1882; ibid, May 28, 1881; ibid, July 15, 1882; Georgetown Courier, Jan. 6, 1887.
