Several vaccine falsehoods and misrepresentations have been strung together in a video aimed at discouraging Black people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The hourlong video, called “Medical Racism: The New Apartheid,” is hosted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccination organization, Children’s Health Defense. It includes mostly rehashed claims about vaccine safety framed to exploit distrust of the medical establishment in Black communities.
The video, which was made available on March 11, doesn’t offer any evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful. Instead, it relies on innuendo — citing historical examples of ethical failures in medicine, misrepresenting various scientific studies, and suggesting that the medical establishment can’t be trusted.
For example, Kennedy — who is a lawyer, not a doctor — ends the video by discouraging viewers from following the advice of public health officials, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Don’t listen to me, don’t listen to Tony Fauci, and don’t listen to your doctor,” Kennedy says before advising viewers to review the package inserts for vaccines and question whether the ingredients are safe. (See SciCheck’s articles on each vaccine: “A Guide to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine,” “A Guide to Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine” and “A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine.”)
Likewise, promotional material for the video baselessly claims that “[t]here are signs that history is repeating itself with the coronavirus” and questions, “Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?”
This is similar to the approach taken in another disinformation video we recently wrote about. In both cases, the videos acknowledge that Black people in the U.S. are suffering higher rates of illness and death from COVID-19, while simultaneously casting doubt on the vaccines that could curb the virus.
Referring to Kennedy, Dr. Richard Allen Williams, founder and president of the nonprofit Minority Health Institute, told us in a phone interview: “It seems what he does is take old information and make a … leap to the present time and say what happened then is what is applicable to what is going on now.”
But historical examples of unethical medical conduct are very different from the authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
All three available vaccines in the U.S. went through clinical trials with tens of thousands of participants before the Food and Drug Administration granted them each an emergency use authorization. About 10% of participants in those trials were Black for two of the vaccines and about 17% were Black for the third. The trials were overseen by independent data and safety monitoring boards, and the results were reviewed by the FDA and an outside panel of experts. These tested, authorized vaccines are now available to the general population.
Still, disinformation about the vaccines persists.
For example, Williams — also a clinical professor of medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine — noted that when baseball legend and civil rights activist Henry “Hank” Aaron died of natural causes on Jan. 22, more than two weeks after he received a COVID-19 vaccine, Kennedy “seemed to make an association between Hank’s death and his previous vaccination.” We wrote about the misleading comments made by Kennedy and his group at the time.
“That’s an example of the dangerous thing he does,” Williams said, referring to the “harmful effects of influencing people to not take the vaccine.”
We’ll address a few misleading claims used to promote the video and aimed at undermining vaccines.
Rehashed claim about CDC study, autism
The video misrepresents a 2004 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that did not find an association between autism and measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
The study, which was published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at the age of children living in the Atlanta area when they received their first MMR vaccine and whether there was a correlation between the timing of the vaccine and a diagnosis of autism. If vaccines were contributing to autism, then one might expect to see more autism cases in kids who received the vaccine earlier, as we wrote about a similar claim.
The study did not find that vaccines were causing autism.
But Kennedy’s organization falsely claims that the “study discovered that African-American boys who receive the MMR vaccine ‘on-time’ by the age of 3 are 3.36 times more likely to be diagnosed with severe autism as Black boys who waited until they were older.”
That’s not what the study found. That’s what a purported reanalysis of the data claimed to find a decade later.
Brian Hooker — who has a degree in chemical engineering, not medicine, and has contributed articles to the Children’s Health Defense website — wrote the reanalysis for the journal Translational Neurodegeneration. But the paper was retracted just over a month after it was published.
It’s worth noting, too, that his research was funded by Focus Autism, an anti-vaccine group now known as Focus for Health, where Hooker reportedly served on the board.
Also, Hooker had filed a claim under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program alleging that his son’s autism was caused by vaccines. The lawsuit was pending at the time Hooker published the paper, but was later dismissed in a 58-page opinion in which the judge said, “[T]his case is not a close call.” The judge found no connection between vaccines and the boy’s disorder.
The paper was retracted because “there were undeclared competing interests on the part of the author” and there were also “concerns about the validity of the methods and statistical analysis.”
Prior to publishing his paper, Hooker had spoken to Dr. William Thompson, one of the researchers on the original CDC study. Thompson had shared his concerns about the study’s process, but later explained that he did not know Hooker had been recording their conversations and had no control over how Hooker used the recordings.
Thompson still works at the CDC, and when we reached him by phone, he referred us to his lawyer, Rick Morgan. Neither would speak to us on the record, but Morgan provided us with Thompson’s 2014 statement. It said, in part: “I want to be absolutely clear that I believe vaccines have saved and continue to save countless lives. I would never suggest that any parent avoid vaccinating children of any race. Vaccines prevent serious diseases, and the risks associated with their administration are vastly outweighed by their individual and societal benefits.”
So, the claim in the video uses a discredited paper to misrepresent the findings of a CDC study.
Misrepresented Mayo Clinic study
In another distortion of scientific research, the video twists the meaning of a preliminary 2014 study that found some Somali Americans developed twice the antibody response to rubella after getting the vaccine compared with Caucasians.
The Children’s Health Defense material, however, claims that the study, which was done by Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, “means that African-American children are being ‘overdosed’ with today’s current vaccine concentration.”
But that’s not at all what the study found, Poland told us in a phone interview.
He explained that this claim is based on a hypothesis generating study, which means that researchers look at a small sample, make observations and speculate about what those observations could mean. Then they do a larger study.
In this case, Poland said, “We haven’t done the larger study.”
In 2014, Poland and a team of researchers at the Mayo Clinic looked at 1,100 healthy children and young adults in Rochester, Minnesota, and more than 1,000 participants from the U.S. Naval Health Research Center in San Diego as the control group, as well as a group of recent immigrants to Rochester from Somalia.
As we said, the Somali Americans developed twice the antibodies to rubella after getting the vaccine as their white counterparts.
Since they haven’t done the larger study, researchers don’t know why there is a difference or what it might mean. It could mean that white children are being underdosed, Poland said, explaining that without further study it’s unclear.
What is clear is that the claim from the Children’s Health Defense is wrong. “We do not have a study that shows African Americans need half the dose. We do not have a study that shows African American children are being overdosed,” Poland said.
He described the claim as being “like a good conspiracy theory — it contains a grain of truth with a lot of speculations around it.”
The grain of truth is that researchers found higher levels of antibodies in Somali immigrants, but the rest is conjecture. The higher levels may not have anything to do with the vaccine, Poland said. For example, the study subjects could have been exposed to rubella in refugee camps before arriving in the U.S., so the antibodies from the vaccine would have added to what was already in their systems.
So, again, this claim is a misrepresentation of a preliminary study.
This FactCheck was edited for space. The full piece, available at FactCheck.org, also details a measles vaccine trial cited in the video and the impact of Vitamin D. FactCheck.org relies grants and individual donations; it does not accept advertising. Donations may be made through the website or to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
