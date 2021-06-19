Ride the Rockies, the annual six-day bicycle tour in Colorado, rolled through the Ouray-Ridgway area for three days this week. Participants and crew spent money in stores and added to lines at restaurants.
All was good on the economic front.
Not so much on the “ride single file” front.
Evidently, riding two to three abreast is allowed and necessary.
Choosing U.S. 550 between Ouray and Ridgway as part of the course not once, but twice, is a real head-scratcher.
An extension of the stretch of highway from Montrose to Ridgway that is dubbed “The Bloody Highway,” for its proclivity for violent accidents with the two- and four-legged varieties, the Ouray-Ridgway stretch barely allows room for vehicles to pass each other let alone have cyclists riding abreast.
Hopefully, everyone on two and four wheels respected each other’s rights to the road.
It may or may not be true that if you ask 100 people in the county if they’re excited to have Ride the Rockies here, 99 will say they are not and the other one is lying.
But on Friday they all headed south to Durango for the last leg, and everyone here who has to be to work on time can leave five minutes early to accommodate all the travel trailers instead of 45 minutes early to avoid crawling down the highway.
A small, yet noticeable percentage of RTR cyclists skipped the Thursday leg or the ride. That leg took riders from Ridgway to Colona along U.S. 550, then back through Log Hill along County Road 1, up to Dallas Divide and back to Ridgway.
Several cyclists told me they weren’t too keen on taking their rigid street bikes along the dirt and gravel of County Road 1. Others said they had already been along Dallas Divide – been there, done that.
Nothing like an unintentionally built-in day of shopping, carousing and re-hydrating.
Word on the street is the caterer hired by RTR to feed the throngs quit before the event, leaving riders and friends and family high and dry and hungry. Out they went in search of carbs and such around Ouray and Ridgway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, days when several local restaurants are normally closed and others are short-handed.
In Cortez, volunteers and town folk rallied and brought breakfast to riders, hot out of their ovens. In Norwood, the call went out and fresh baked goodies were brought from near and far to feed the masses.
Looks like all the usual events are on in Ouray this Fourth of July. The pancake breakfast, Ourayce, parade, water fights, etc. Celebrations were in full force 125 years ago in Ouray for the nation’s birthday.
From the Ouray Herald, July 9 1896:
“The Fourth at Ouray in 1896 will go down in the memories of all who were here as a notable one. The day was perfect, the crowd was immense and all appeared to enjoy themselves to the utmost.”
That could have been written about nearly any Fourth of July in Ouray. The Herald went on:
“All the mines in the district either closed down for two day or gave the miners the privilege of coming to town or remain at work as they choose. Probably 700 or 800 of them were here and helped to make the celebration a success.”
They didn’t just come from the mines to celebrate, however. Back then they didn’t bus them in, they brought them in by train. “The special excursion train from Grand Junction left that city at 5:30 a.m. the Fourth but did not arrive in Ouray until 11:40 a.m. owing to the (unexpected) large crowd of people at Delta where a baggage car and coach were put on, and at Montrose where it was necessary to add three flat cars to haul the people. It is estimated that Grand Junction sent 300 people, Delta 200 and Montrose 300.
This year they’ll come by car and truck and motorcycle instead of train and horse and mule. Since the Fourth of July is on a Sunday, many will have the following Monday off, making it a fun, long weekend to be in Ouray.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.