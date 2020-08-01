It is time for pets to be straight with people and explain why we are really here. Many think that we are helpless, vapid creatures that need to be saved. The truth is that my fellow canines and felines are here to save you, humanity and ultimately the world.
I am telling you this now because I really want you to get the wake up call that the pandemic has been offering to humanity. The pandemic has been tragic for certain, while also creating some positive shifts. One dramatic shift is in the number of pets being brought into families these past months. It feels as though humanity is finally receiving our message. You need others. We are all connected and need each other. Yay!
This realization has never been more important than right now, a time when biologists are reporting that 150 – 200 species a day are going extinct. Yes, a day. Yes, entire species. Hard to believe isn’t it? Especially since this is not in the forefront of the news as it should be these days. And, this is not the deranged prophecy of some doomsday individual, it is science.
According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, which was established in 2012 by the United Nations Environment Program and includes representatives from 132 countries, “humans are having an ‘unprecedented’ and devastating effect on global biodiversity, with about 1 million animal and plant species now threatened with extinction”.
The findings of this Platform involves evidence collected over the past five decades from roughly 15,000 scientific and government studies and paints an ominous picture. According to their statement released last year, “The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever. We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”
What does this have to do with me and my animal associates? It is through human disconnection with the planet and ecosystems that has led us to this crisis. It is only through humans re-connecting with everything around you that will reverse our course.
Pets are here to teach you about connection. We are here to teach you that humans need others to thrive. You need other people, but also other life forms, animals, plants and insects that are all part of the magnificent bio-diversity of the planet that keeps us all alive.
So it comes down to pets like me to show you the way. Homeless dogs like me are here to change the world one person at a time. It is a lot to take on but dogs don’t often back down from a good challenge.
You may think I am just another gorgeous young and energetic Husky named Zola who loves stuffed squeaky toys and long hikes. You many think I am in need of rescue and a loving family that can dote upon me. But the reality is that I will be working day and night to take care of you and pull you into a world where all life is valued and embraced. You will see the true beauty of the world when you look through my eyes and you will recognize your responsibility to care for it and to save it.
Want to help save the world? Adopt me and learn.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties for over 26 years. Call 626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
