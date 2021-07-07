Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……The messaging from the Montrose Pavilion Senior Center is simple: We’re Open. Y’all Come.
On June 14, after more than a year’s closure because of COVID, the senior center reopened its doors with a pizza party for its patrons. “We were all hungry for interaction,” said Joy Long, president of the Golden Circle board of directors and longtime volunteer. “It was time to get out. Everyone talked and talked. Everyone was smiling. It was a party.” More than 60 attended the get-together which also included the election of officers.
The senior center took root in Montrose in 1974 and moved into the Montrose Pavilion, September, 1990. Since then, it’s been a lively place for seniors to meet daily for lunch. The center offers cultural programs, exercise classes, recreational trips and Saturday night dances. When the pandemic arrived in early 2020, to its most vulnerable patrons, it was shut down.
“You home is like your tomb, but you’re not quite there yet,” added Long last week at an interview that included Larry Lemser, the group’s treasurer, and Cindy Marino, the 50-plus activities director for the Montrose Recreation District. The center has a unique setup — the rec district has charge of the center’s activities; the City of Montrose owns the facility in which it meets, and the Golden Circle is the governing body. Twelve “regulars” passed away during this shutdown. One died from COVID.
“We all sat at home. It was hard,” said Long. “You see the same people for years and get to know them and suddenly, that daily interaction is gone.” The senior center did have monthly “lunch bunch” gatherings in Lions Park, with participants masked and socially distanced. “Those lunches kept us strong and cohesive,” said Long.
Infrastructure at the senior center took a hit as well. “Our donations were half as much in 2020 as they were a year earlier,” said Lemser, adding, “our expenses were the same, but our income was half.”
There is no membership fee for the senior center. “All are welcome,” said Long.
Slowly, the center is coming back to life. Friday pizza parties will start July 9. Saturday night dances will be renewed come August. Cultural and recreational programs will be restarted soon. Long said that younger people are welcome on the guided day trips out of town. A recent float trip down the Gunnison River attracted 13 fun-seekers.
Some Hither, Others Yon……Emmaus Holder cycled through Montrose last week. He was on a coast-to-coast bike ride in order to raise money and awareness to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). Holder, 19, is a student at the U. of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he’s a drummer in the Tar Heel Marching Band. He’s studying sociology and music. He graduated from the KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) in Roanoke Rapids, NC and was first exposed to FASD from his two adopted brothers. FADSs are caused by mothers who drank alcohol during pregnancy which causes the child to experience a range of physical and neurodevelopmental problems throughout life. Treating a child with FADS can cost more than $3 million over his or her lifetime.
Holder is an avid cyclist and began in journey in Topsail Island, North Carolina The terminus will be in Los Angeles around July 10. The trip, says Holder, will have covered about 57-plus days.
Stoked!......A thunderstorm threatened early last Friday night, but it blew off to the east and as a result, it was an ideal comeback concert for the first Montrose Summer Music Series of 2021. Some 2,000 attended the free show. Certainly, local music impresario Dave Bowman merits an “an attaboy” for his perseverance in keeping the summer shows on track. And credit the Montrose Elks Club for hosting it in their backyard. It was the 21st concert of the six MSMS seasons.
“I’m pleased and proud to bring people together. It was fantastic,” said Bowman during the show.
Local real estate pro Sarah Jane Guinan nailed the national anthem to open and local band Dave’s Fault warmed up the audience for Micky and the Motorcars from Austin. They played original music and covers, notably ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.’ Sometimes you need a little AC/DC to shake off the cobwebs of a pandemic.
