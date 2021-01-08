One of the fun things about sifting through old newspapers from Ouray County is trying to decipher the language and humor of those bygone days.
Last week, for instance, I posed a poem to the readers of the Montrose Daily Press. It went like this:
The Ouray girl kisses very loud,
The Rico girl rather neat;
The Telluride girl has a gentle smack,
But gets there with both feet.
It’s from The Solid Muldoon, April 19, 1889, one of the leading newspapers in Ouray County of its time. Its publisher, David Day, operated the paper in Ouray from 1879 to 1892, before moving it to Durango.
As newspapers go, the Muldoon, and Day, pulled no punches. At one time, it was said he had over 40 libel suits pending against him. His honesty and sarcasm were read across the country, and he even had a loyal reader in England: Queen Victoria.
So, it would make sense that this little poem was not meant to be a sugary and sweet depiction of all women in San Juan mining towns. In fact, two readers emailed me and offered their interpretations of the poem.
James Parmenter offered this:
“The Telluride girl is a real (human) girl; the other two are jackasses pulling ore cars in the mines.”
James went on to tell me that the poem represents a common way to subtly knock all three places, and he wondered which girls had been the inspiration.
Art Brazee, another reader, offered this explanation:
“I think it’s reasonable to surmise that for the times, the true meaning was purposefully opaque. It means the Telluride girls wouldn’t lay down too quickly; i.e., she’s going to kiss you with both feet on the ground. The others … well, not so much.”
Ah, if that’s the case, certainly Day didn’t offer how he came to be so knowledgeable on the subject.
Art asked me what I though the poem meant. I told him that based on the way they talked about physical appearance back then, the poem was a backhanded jab at Rico and Ouray women not being as attractive as Telluride women.
• • • • • • •
It’s been a long time coming, perhaps a decade at best, but the City of Ouray finally has new, spiffy website to promote tourism.
The site, built on a platform that is of this century, visitouray.com, was built by Markus Van Meter, who has been contracted by the city for nearly a year to manage its marketing efforts.
The old marketing site, ouraycolorado.com, directs you seamlessly to this new site. As websites go, it was the 10,000-pound elephant in the room. For all the hundreds of thousands of dollars the city gave to the Ouray Chamber Resort Association, the non-profit which used to run the marketing for the city, that website address was their currency. It generated the most traffic of any website in the county, and local businesses, especially hotels, had no choice but to be on it.
To be listed on the old site, OCRA charged membership fees to businesses and organizations. Hotels, for the most part, were members because the referrals from the website more than made the cost of membership worth it.
Other business categories were represented, but not to the extent that hotels were members. Why? Because in Ouray you can just hang a sign and the foot traffic alone is enough to keep you in business.
So, what you had was a website that appeared to represent what the city had to offer, but didn’t give every business the same treatment because not every business was a member.
Nowadays, the whole concept and approach is different and entirely inclusive. No longer is there a “pay to play” model. Every retailer, restaurant, hotel and motel, guide service and Jeep rental business operating in Ouray is listed. No more gold, silver or bronze membership packages with varying levels of bells and whistles depending on how much you spend on your membership. Everyone gets everything that the city has to offer on the website.
And it’s all free, paid for by the existing Lodging Occupancy Tax, the same one that the previous city council used to fund OCRA at $38,000 per month, but is being used by the current council to fund Van Meter at $5,000 per month.
Van Meter has brought a different approach to marketing the city. OCRA relied heavily on print and attending travel shows around the county. Van Meter targets audiences through pinpoint social media. Already, he recently told the city council, engagements with the new social media campaigns are up 300 percent from prior to his taking over the marketing efforts.
And the new website? It was something the old group acknowledged needed to be updated, but repeatedly said it didn’t have the funding to accomplish. Van Meter accomplished it with a fraction of the budget and a staff of one.
One could argue that with the pandemic, more people are at home on their devices surfing websites, and that’s the reason engagement is so high with the city’s marketing efforts.
But in-person engagement is high, too. I noted last week that sales tax receipts this year have outpaced last year by 18%. Who gets the credit for that?
As one business owner told the prior city council three years ago, in defense of OCRA, it was her belief that OCRA and its executive director were solely responsible for the city’s growth in tourism over the prior 10 years.
Well, given that foundational argument, Van Meter is solely responsible for the single greatest sales tax-generating year Ouray has ever seen.
Oh, and he had time to build a beautiful, new and all-inclusive website in the process.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.