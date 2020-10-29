Well, that was abrupt. I was raking leaves and painting the garage door on Sunday morning and then digging out from almost 10 inches of snow on Monday.
No complaints, however; we really need the moisture. The Sunday punch “storm” laid about 8 to 10 inches of snow in the Montrose area while dropping an equal amount or more in the high country. Or, so you would think.
I took a look through the SNOTEL reports for Monday and the snowpack on the peaks with measuring stations did not report great accumulations. Columbine Pass, on the Uncompahgre Plateau southwest of Montrose, has 3 inches on the ground. The Idarado station, near U.S. 550, reports 5 inches, Red Mountain has 4. Lizard Head, to the south, has only an inch.
These three SNOTEL stations are all in the San Juan Mountains and above 10,000 feet. By looking at the surrounding mountains, there appears to more white stuff on the major peaks. It is a start anyway.
A couple of observations. We normally have some kind of early snow event in October, which sort of gets us excited about the coming snow season. If you saw the year’s precipitation as a graph, you would see September and October as pretty much a flatline, with a littler (snow) bump somewhere along the third quarter baseline. Often, what snow we get in September or October runs off and becomes part of the instream flow after the irrigation system ends.
The second thought is a question about the accuracy of the readings and the possibility that the recorded snowpack numbers maybe be misleading.
This might be true for two reasons. One, is the fact that LIDAR, a newer laser/radar method of measuring snow depth, has proven that SNOTEL falls well short when it comes to accuracy that can be relied on as a water use forecasting tool. This is critical given the extreme importance of having a better picture of the snow resources that we have to work with in a given year.
If proposal “7A” passes next Tuesday, perhaps one of the uses for the income to the river district might be to make more use of LIDAR in monitoring the actual snowpack in our high country.
Oh, I lied. I have a third thought. That thought is based on personal observations, talking to old timers, and my perusing of writings of some hydrologists. The subject is the overgrown forests being at fault for lost snowpack.
In a lot of forest tracts that have either never been logged or have not been logged for a long time, the tree crowding in the forest has created something akin to the canopy of the equatorial rain forests. In the rainforests, the sunlight never makes it to the forest floor. In our alpine forests, the snow does not make it to the forest floor either. There have been some serious studies in Northern Idaho that prove the point. Snow remains trapped in the treetops and some of it is lost to transpiration, while a lesser amount may drip to the forest floor as water not as the storable ice crystals.
Our forests are having enough trouble surviving the assault by people who are misguided in thinking that no management is the best management. It is important that the priorities in forest management be reconsidered. A deaf ear must be turned to the howling of the likes of the Sierra Club and other leave-the-forest-alone naysayers.
The Drool Log is back
There is doubt in some circles that Marie Antoinette ever said, “let them eat cake.” Maybe what she said was, “Let them eat beef.” The French chefs were among the early proponents of beef eating and developing recipes for the preparation of bovine meat. While not going back as far as the 19th century, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) isn’t missing the chance to use history as a promotional tool. They are bringing back some golden oldies to promote beef for this coming holiday season.
Did you see the Drool Log last year? Missed it? Well you get another shot at seeing the best appetizer ever on TV. Last year, the NCBA, as a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program, produced a two-hour long video of a prime rib of beef, cooking slowing on an open fire. This year the group has produced a shortened version, which will be available on social media and other digital platforms. The original video garnered 14 million views last year. Beats the heck out of a plain old crackling fire on your 4K screen.
Meanwhile, for the first time since 2003, “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” will be back on network TV, bringing back some of the great TV ads that made the checkoff brand’s catch line a household phrase. The spots will run during the holidays on the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas.
It will be interesting to see if any of the old spots voiced by actor Sam Elliot will be used. Elliot recently rubbed a majority of cattle folks the wrong way, when he voiced a Biden for President ad. The irony of the situation is that Facebook users (including many ag people) constantly employ Elliot images in their conservative memes.
A couple more things
The Colorado Department of Transportation made the prideful announcement this week that it has finished the crack repair and chip seal on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. From mile marker 116 to marker 182, CDOT spent a good part of this past year virtually repaving the road.
If you look at those mile markers numbers, you will realize that they include markers 123 to 129. By now you know that stretch of highway is due to be mangled and rebuilt over the next two years. No matter how poorly thought out the CDOT plans have been, there is an upside. It gave us a year of getting used to delays and extended travel times over that same road. The plan for 19-hour a day closure should be as piece of cake for use now.
It has been a constant joy for me over the past 16 months to meet and write about a lot of really special people who live and farm and ranch in our area. I know there are stories out there that I haven’t heard about, but I will bet my Sunday jackpot winnings that my readers do. If you know somebody who you think has a good story for me to tell on these pages, send me an email at michaelc@agwriter.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.