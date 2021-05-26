Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
More Tattoos, Fewer Teeth, Gewgaws Aplenty……The Notebook was on a Southern sojourn recently. Charleston, Savannah, Jacksonville. A few recollections, before the credit card bill arrives.
• Savannah is one of the most beautiful cities in the U.S. Rich in history and culture. Plenty to see and do. There are beautiful parks and lush gardens, including where Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) sat on a bench and explained how, “life was like a box of chocolates” and that he gave a million dollars to Bubba. I had to have my photo taken, of course, on said bench.
• BumperSnicker spotted near Jacksonville on I-95: Money Tight. Ammunition Expensive. There Won’t Be a Warning Shot.
• Before walking the beach one night late, I went into the hotel lobby and was suddenly self-conscious that my mask was missing. I asked the night manager for a replacement. “Welcome to Florida, sir,” she replied, grinning. “Our motto: We don’t care.”
• Yessiree, I enjoyed collards, hush puppies, Southern vegetables. A “meat and three” meal.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……
• Why weren’t streaming services and cheese tax-deductible for 2020?
• Congressman Matt Gaetz has a seat on the teeter-totter of cable news, with his rosy cheeks and what-me-worry? Snark. His prom plans are under scrutiny. Am reminded: “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.” H.L Mencken, 1880-1956.
• Stevie Nicks is turning 73 tomorrow. C’mon, man. What’s up with that?
••••••
Bless those Teachers......My mother taught school for 20-plus years. My grandfather was the superintendent of schools (and taught) in a small school system that was named after him in Dickson, Oklahoma. It’s near Ardmore. Team name: Comets. The portrait of A.E. Dickson is still outside the principal’s office.
My friend Jim Scarry is retiring from a long and distinguished career in school teaching. He was also a coach (football, golf) at MHS. He taught history and government.
“I love the classroom. I love coaching,” said Scarry last week. “I want the independence to travel, to see friends. Teaching rarely feels like work. I’ve been blessed.”
••••••.
It Was the Best of Times, It Was the ‘Wurst’ of Times……(Apologies to Charles Dickens)……Memorial Day Weekend kicks off summer. More than seven billion hot dogs and sausages will be eaten between this holiday and Labor Day. Most popular places per capita sales: Buffalo, New York; Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina.
My vote for best mustard: Bertram’s Original.
••••••
Fresh air, fun, fundraising……The annual Montrose High School Boys Golf Team tournament will be Saturday, June 5, at Black Canyon Golf Club. The tournament usually fills up fast (30 teams) and proceeds benefit the MHS golf team, defraying equipment and travel expenses. MHS golfers have won four state championships. A slew of MHS golfers have drawn collegiate scholarships, too, indicative of its success.
Coach Steve Skiff and PGA pro Tom Young have the details and enrollment forms.
••••••
BBQ Alert……Blue Ribbon Barbecue reopened its food truck a few weeks ago on Oak Grove Road, ‘tween Walgreen’s and US Bank. It’s a popular spot for fresh, authentic Texas-style ‘cue.
Sherry Merritt has expanded her business. You can find her at a second Blue Ribbon BBQ truck in Ouray, 929 Main St., adjacent to KJ Wood Distillers. Sherry’s son, Zach, is a partner and is at the Montrose location. Menus are identical.
It’s a family biz, fersure. Harold and Yvonne Williamson started Blue Ribbon back in the early 2000s with catering. Sherry took over in 2015 and added the truck. In a previous life, they were all bank executives. Sherry noted at the time that smoking and selling barbecue was better than loaning money and not loaning money.
They winter in Morristown, Arizona, near Wickenberg, the “roping capital of the world.”
••••••
Reopening Redux……The Montrose Regional Library reopens June 1 with its normal, pre-pandemic operating hours. (Website: montroselibrary.org.) Longtime library director Paul Paladino notes that there was not one outbreak of Covid-19 during the pandemic at either of its Montrose or Naturita libraries. He said the library will retain its popular delivery and curbside service to patrons. “We’re bringing back the furniture,” said Paladino Monday. “The library is coming back to life.”
Have a safe, great Memorial Day Weekend.
