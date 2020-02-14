You get a job, and you get a job: Full employment has traditionally been defined as when the unemployment rate drops to 4 percent. That figure explains away those of working age who just don't want/need to work. Colorado's unemployment rate is 2.5 percent, the lowest in the United States. Last September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the state had 151,000 job openings, but only 85,275 unemployed actively seeking a job.
According to a Denver Post article posted January 26, it's the opposite of July 2009 when there were 4.8 unemployed people for every job posted in Colorado.
Births, deaths and everything in between: Thirty years ago, the population in Montrose County was 24,539. In 2018 it had grown to 42,263, an increase of 72 percent. Births in the county in 1990 totaled 342. The yearly total births rose to 449 in 2018, an increase per year of 31 percent. Even with that increase, additions aren't keeping pace with subtractions. The natural annual increase, factoring births minus deaths, thirty years ago was 115. In 2018, it was 22.
Talk about consistency: Total jobs in Colorado in 2008 equalled 2,920,302, of which 437,293, or 14.9 percent, were government-related jobs. In 2018, the total jobs in the state were 3,389,198, of which 500,080, or 14.8 percent were government-related jobs.
Better make more 2x4s: Projected numbers of households in the city of Montrose in 2020 is 17,578. That number is expected to increase 64 percent, to 28,864, in the year 2050.
It's in the water: The total number of centenarians - those aged 100 years or more - in Montrose County will increase ten-fold from 2010 to 2050. The year and number of centenarians are as follows:
2010: 10
2020: 22
2030: 32
2040: 60
2050: 109
In each interval, females outnumber males roughly 3-to-1.
Real estate prices going up, up, up: According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, the average sales price for a residential home in Montrose County in 2019 increased to $305,973, up from $284,202 the prior year.
The average number of days a residential home was on the market before selling in 2019 was 104, as opposed to 95 days in 2018. And the number of sold residential listings in 2019 dropped slightly to 699, down from 719 in 2018.
No roof over their heads: In 2019, Colorado had an estimated 9,619 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The total included 719 families, 1,068 Veterans, 545 unaccompanied adults (aged 18-24) and 2,187 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
Neighboring states' total homelessness on any given day in 2019: Nevada, 2,876; Wyoming, 639; Nebraska, 2,421; Kansas, 2,216; Oklahoma, 3,871; New Mexico, 2,551; and, Arizona, 9,865.
Colorado's percentage of total homelessness by total population was 1.97 percent. The highest in the nation was California at 23.55 percent. The lowest in the nation was Rhode Island at 0.2 percent.
Slow down: In 2019, there were 543 fatal vehicular accidents in Colorado, killing 595 people. Of those, nearly 30 percent were involved in crashes related to an impaired driver. In Montrose County, there five fatal crashes in 2019, killing six people, and one crash involved an impaired driver.
Lots of wet stuff out there: Through January 30, the snowpack totals as a percentage of normal in Colorado's seven river drainages are near or slightly above normal. The Gunnison River Basin was 105 percent of normal. Rio Grande River Basin was at 98 percent of normal. And the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas River basins were at 108 percent of normal. The snowpack measures the snow water equivalent in inches.
Get out the vote: According to the Colorado Secretary of State, as of February 1, there are 3,421,616 active registered voters in the state. Females outnumber male active voters by 92,387. In Montrose County, there are 25,878 active registered voters, and females outnumber male registered voters by 974.
----------------
All these stats remind me of a story.
Two statisticians were on a plane from Los Angeles to New York. The pilot announced that one of the engines went out, but not to worry, there were three more and the flight would only be delayed an hour.
A while later, the pilot came on the speaker and said a second engine had quit, but the plane could easily fly with two engines and the delay would only be a few more hours.
After a bit, the pilot came over the speaker and said a third engine had quit, but no worries, the plane could fly on one engine, and the delay would only be a few more hours.
To which, one statistician turned to the other and said, "At this rate, if we lose the last engine we could be up here forever!"
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.