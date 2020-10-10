There are many surprises in this life we are blessed to experience. Our life journey is just as unique as each one of us is, individually. Throughout our journey, we experience many ups and downs, face many trials and tribulations. We can set a date for many of the significant events in our lives, but we are not in control of these events at other times.
When you or a family member elects to receive hospice care, you meet the eligibility of having six months or less of life to live given the natural process of our terminal disease. When this time comes, a hospice chaplain will be there to help with this transition.
Hospice care focuses on the whole individual, including their spiritual well-being during this transitional period. The hospice chaplain can be there, should you choose their services, to help you and your family prepare for the final days and beyond. Their role is not to convert an individual to a particular belief, but to meet you where you are and support your spiritual needs or hold your hand when you need it the most. I have personally experienced many heartwarming and tearful moments watching chaplains work.
It isn’t easy to learn the news of a family member’s election of the hospice benefit, but the chaplain can help you and your family manage the intense emotions that can come up during these times.
As we begin to realize our time is limited, we start to reflect on our lives, and there may be issues we thought were resolved that need the care and love from the chaplain to help us make peace with those items. A healthy spiritual outlook can enhance your overall well-being. This balance can improve your comfort level as you transition to your next stage in life.
While the hospice team’s role is to support the patient, they are also there to surround the family with love and care. The chaplain is an integral hospice team member who serves the patient and their family by working through their difficult emotions, even after their loved one has died and completed their journey on this earth. The chaplain will support the family by listening and providing spiritual counseling that aids family in members processing the many emotions that comes with experiencing a loved one’s death.
The hospice team includes administrators, nurses, aides, therapists, physicians, medical social workers and volunteers. These individuals can also experience a range of emotions through their roles in caring for patients and their families; the hospice chaplain supports these staff members by understanding their spiritual needs and provide counseling when necessary. Hospice chaplains are available to help you and your loved ones through one-on-one conversations or group sessions.
If you or a loved one have recently lost someone special to you, do not hesitate to seek the counsel of a hospice chaplain.
Kyle Martinez is the chief executive officer for Touch of Care Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.