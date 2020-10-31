At the conclusion of nearly two months of instruction and school operations, Montrose County School District (MCSD) continues to experience successful mitigation of COVID-19 and the strategies we’ve implemented continue to help prevent widespread school or district closure. Our requirement that all staff and students grade five or older wear personal protective equipment (PPE), our illness exclusion policy, our system of cohorts, daily symptom screening and tracking, and our secondary hybrid schedule have allowed us to minimize disruptions to in-person learning, isolate exposure to the novel coronavirus and effectively prevent school spread.
By cohorting, we are able to narrow down contacts between a probable positive or COVID positive cohort member and other staff and students, and subsequently quarantine the affected cohort without closing the entire school. MCSD predicts that we will continue to experience quarantine events throughout the school year until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, but we are confident that in-person instruction can continue in the same manner as the past two months. On several occasions, at the secondary (grade six through 12) level, our hybrid scheduling model, in which students are in-person on-campus one week and learning from home the next week, have either prevented close contact with a probable positive or COVID positive cohort member, or have allowed us to be able to abbreviate the full 14 day quarantine period.
Montrose County School District will continue to work closely with agency partners such as Montrose County Public Health (MCPH), Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Emergency Operations Center, and the Joint Information Center, to follow the health and safety school guidance issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the Colorado Department of Education (CDE). The school district is able to work in concert with MCPH to contact trace staff and student exposure and communicate with affected staff, students and families in a timely manner. Likewise, we plan to continue to notify the public any time a quarantine event occurs at school campuses.
At this time, we are actively discussing the transition back to full capacity in-person instruction at the secondary level (presently, grades PK-5 have no capacity limitations on classrooms and campus) as Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson mentioned in her update to the MCSD Board of Education during the Regular Business Board Meeting earlier this month. Since end-of-semester is a natural transition within school calendars, we don’t plan on adjusting the hybrid model earlier than the end of this first semester, which would mean that in-person schedules for students grades six through 12 are unlikely to change prior to January of next year.
We know that temporary quarantines are a part of school life for now, but we feel confident that these quarantines can be limited to cohorts and that a large-scale school or district closure is unlikely. MCSD assures all parents, grandparents and members of our community that the school district considers staff and student health and safety as our most important priority and you can send your children to school with confidence, knowing that our layered mitigation strategies are working. Thus far, we have seen success; our hope is that, through the implementation of our layered mitigation strategies and the consistent application of preventive measures across all district campuses, in-person instruction will continue and children will have access to the caring staff and classrooms that make our community an incredible place to live, work and learn.
Matt Jenkins serves as the Public Information Officer for Montrose County School District.
