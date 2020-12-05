As I have shared many times over the past several years, these are extremely difficult times financially for Community Options, and that situation has certainly been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state-imposed reductions in the number of people we can serve, including new restrictions related to the pandemic, continuing increases in the minimum wage and rate reductions associated with the economic crisis have created a perfect storm for our agency. It is easy to get discouraged, and at times like this I remind myself of all the amazing people at our agency who are still doing important and wonderful things. Here are some of those things for which to be thankful:
• We are thankful for the people that we support and their families who inspire us, encourage us and challenge us to do our best, and who have demonstrated great patience and understanding through this difficult year. Every day we experience the power of love and the indomitable human spirit; we learn about perseverance and overcoming adversity; and we revel in the joy of successes large and small.
• We are thankful for our caring and dedicated staff and contract providers who choose to do the important and heroic daily work of caring for people, empowering their abilities and enhancing their lives, even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis.
• We are thankful that thus far our efforts have been extremely successful in keeping the people we support and our staff healthy and safe.
• We are thankful for the success of our fund-raising campaign to sell logo space on our vehicles, and for the generosity of those who have already participated and those who will in the future.
During the holidays, many of us are reflecting on the blessings in our lives and looking for worthy causes in order to give back and share with others. If you would like to be a part of the important work we do, Tuesday, Dec. 8 is Colorado Gives Day, and this is the sixth year we have been approved as a participant.
Colorado Gives Day encourages people to “Give Where You Live” and is an annual statewide effort to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. You can support us by going to coloradogives.org and viewing our extensive profile, or by going to our website (www.communityoptionsinc.org) and finding the donate button. Also, for anyone aged 70.5 or older, you can avoid paying taxes on required minimum distributions (RMDs) from IRAs by making a charitable rollover to our agency.
Thank you all for another year of interest and support, and may 2021 afford many reasons for thanks and giving. Merry Christmas, happy holidays and good riddance 2020!
Tom Turner is the executive director of Community Options.
