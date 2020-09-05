I want to weigh in on this whole cat people versus dog people debate, because I think it is just a bunch of poppycock, and sorry no, I don’t actually know what poppycock is. Pitting one stereotype against another to determine which self-identifiable group really has life figured out? Come on, people.
But, just for those who have been suckered by the diabolical plot to divide animal lovers from one another, I have dug into the research on this phenomena and come up with, well, pretty much poppycock.
On the Google thing, which you all rely upon for “facts,” there were many references to a study that was done back in 2014 using a survey of 650 college students. Now, there is a diverse study pool (insert eye roll emoji here). The scary thing was that this “research study” was referenced in a factual manner by a number of other news articles on this topic.
For example, the results were factually offered by CBS News, stating that people who identified as dog lovers tended to be more lively, energetic and outgoing, yet rule-followers. Self-identified cat lovers, on the other hand, were concluded to be more introverted, open-minded and sensitive than dog lovers. Results also rated cat people as non-conformists.
Is it lost on anyone that these characteristics of dog or cat people are the same basic stereotypical differences between dogs and cats? Oh, but wait, there is more. This study (and the many subsequent articles on it) also claimed that cat lovers scored higher on intelligence than dog lovers (OK, as a feline I have to appreciate this a little bit, that you have to be dumb to be a dog person, even though it is clearly rubbish).
As I scoured this Google thing, the only other “research” I was able to uncover was a reference to a survey done by a pet product company — no conflict of interest there — that only leads to an error page if you try to read the actual study. The article referencing this “survey” makes ludicrous claims like, “dog owners are more likely to work in finance and cat owners are more likely to work in a creative field” or “dog owners prefer horror and action films while cat owners prefer documentaries.”
So dog people are cerebral financiers who prefer violence while cat people are creative intellects? Yeah, Google. So what about people who like both dogs and cats, where do they fit in all of this? Are they dim, untalented and unsuccessful?
So, here is my suggestion. How about you all just remove the boxes and let each other just be people with varying interests and characteristics who may or may not like pets. Does it all have to mean something or can you just celebrate each other’s differences and uniqueness? Maybe just be who you are and let others do the same.
My name is Tamale (you say tomato, I say Tamale), a gorgeous 1-year-young curious, quiet, heart-stealing girl looking for my forever home. I love making new friends, including dogs and cats, and celebrating everyone’s differences. Call the Second Chance Shelter for an appointment to meet me today!
By the way, the Google thing said that poppycock comes from the old Dutch expression “zo fijn als gemalen poppekak,” translating to “as fine as powdered doll’s excrement.”
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for more than 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about Second Chance’s emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There are many people out there who’d implicitly or explicitly question the normality altogether of a guy who adores his pet feline(s)—something that’s implied by first-season Seinfeld’s George Costanza. In a doubtful tone of voice and slight shake of his head, George says to Elaine Benes (without looking at her) in regards to her boyfriend cherishing his two pet felines: “Guys with cats … I don’t know …”
I recall a published newspaper letter—aptly titled “A Man With a Cat Is Where It’s At”—including the following response to another letter author’s cat-belittling: “Let me take a wild guess: [the writer] is a dog person, not a cat person. It’s not too surprising really. After all, a dog will lick your hand, grovel, cringe, do tricks and generally make you feel like the big strong alpha male you wish you could be. A cat will do none of these things. Women take note! This is an acid test for any man’s character. A man who prefers dogs is looking for subservience; a man who prefers cats is looking for a partner. You heard it here first.”
I also recollect how as a teen I knew two of the toughest, testosterone-prone and (like myself) straight guys around, who also cherished their respective pet cats. Albeit, no average guy would’ve foolishly openly expressed his pet-feline enthusiasm amongst his demographic peers, lest he seriously risk being unjustly deemed a wuss or in some other way having his reputation permanently besmirched.
(Frank Sterle Jr.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.