Family members who haven’t seen their aging loved one since last year may be surprised when they arrive for the annual holiday visit. Families might find their healthy father now looks upsettingly frail or a mom whose home was once well-kept is now in disarray.
This time of year, family members may be calling adult protective services, the Area Agency on Aging, doctor’s offices, or care coordinators in a panic. I often hear, “I came for a holiday visit, I can’t believe the state my parents’ house is in. I call every Sunday and they say everything is fine but the house is full of clutter, trash, the fridge has moldy food, and the bathroom hasn’t been cleaned in I don’t know how long. Why didn’t they tell me the truth about what was going on?” “I know my mother is a very private person” or “my father is very independent.”
“I came for a visit and mom tidied-up the common areas of the house so everything looked acceptable and tried to hide everything else. I could smell the trash and the urine from her incontinence.” “Why don’t they just tell me they need help?”
For children of the Silent Generation (1928-45) and now “boomers” (1946-64), your parents live with a great deal of pride, independence and values that are different than ours (1965-present.) Should this year’s holiday visit open your eyes to current, potential problems or changes in your parent’s living situation, it may be time to have a conversation. This does not mean telling your parents they are unsafe, cannot live on their own, and tell them what you are going to do. Do not say you are sending them to a nursing home, assisted living or they need to move in with you.
Imagine admitting you can no longer drive or do your shopping or cooking. The boomer generation generally will call and get assistance, the Silent Generation had to learn to survive with what they had. They did not rely on others and they have a great fear of being a burden to society.
Admitting they need help would mean they can no longer take care of themselves and no one wants to lose their independence.
Knowing when to begin discussions about getting assistance with aging parents is not always as simple as you think. When you bring up concerns, their instant response may be, “Everything is fine, there’s no need to worry.” Parent’s denial of their situation plays a major role in their kids freaking out when they come for a visit and find their parents aren’t as “fine” as they say they are.
If you come home and find things are not as “fine” as you thought they were, start the conversation with, “Mom, you may not need help now, but I would like to find out what resources are available in case you do need help in the future. Would you be open to meeting with someone at the Area Agency on Aging? I hear they have great resources.” Don’t start with, “Mom, what the h--l, you said you were fine.” Having a third party come in to go over available supports, is a better start, and less threatening than you their child telling them what they need. I find once I meet with the parents and have gone over available resources in the community it helps to get the conversation started. There has to be trust the intention of the conversation is not to come in and take over their lives or send them to a nursing home, but to educate ways to help keep them living at home as they want.
Local resources:
• Montrose County Adult Protective Services and Single Entry Pointy, Screening Line: 970.252.7076.
• Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resources for Colorado provides options, counselors who can go over available supports and services.
• Region 10, Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resources (ADRC) covers programs for our region: 970.249.2436.
• VOA AdvantAge Health Resource Center provides ADRC options counseling in the city of Montrose, Olathe and Delta County: 844.862.4968.
• Tri-County Health Network provides ADRC options counseling in Ouray, San Miguel Counties, and the west end of Montrose County.
• Ouray County — Amber Kancilia, 970.369.9255, (mailto:cc-montrose@tchnetwork.org) (cc-montrose@tchnetwork.org.)
• Norwood/West End Montrose County — Alexis Sherwood, 970.239.1806 (mailto:oc-westend@tchnetwork.org) (oc-westend@tchnetwork.org.)
• Telluride, Sawpit, Placerville and Mountain Village — Hope Logan, 970.239.1038, (mailto:oc-sanmiguel@tchnetwork.org) (oc-sanmiguel@tchnetwork.org.)
Amy Rowan, Care Coordinator Manager, Tri-County Health Network, 970-614-7311
