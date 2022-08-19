Sylvester Richardson was one of the earliest pioneers to come into the Gunnison valley. He and a small party arrived in 1873, and their discovery of the area was recorded in 1881 in the Elk Mountain Pilot:
“About the year 1873, Prof. Sylvester Richardson and a small party of settlers crossed the range with their families at considerable peril.
Doubtless when this party arrived on this side of Marshal Pass and looked down the valley and the winding Tomichi as it traveled sluggishly along to meet the Gunnison river, they must have thought they had discovered a new Eden, for it is as beautiful a sight as man ever looked upon, sublime beyond description, especially when the setting sun cast the shadow of its rays back on old Mount Ouray.
Richardson’s party traveled on until within the vicinity of the present town of Gunnison, where they scattered about taking up ranches.”
Richardson chronicled the area, and his descriptions can be found throughout Colorado newspapers of the time.
One account was his description of the origin of stream names in the Gunnison and Ouray regions. It reads, unedited, as follows:
“It seems to me really too bad that those beautiful Ute names which that tribe has applied to our streams should have been so changed by the whites as to have but little resemblance to the original.
The following names, with their interpretation, were given me by Ouray, chief of the Utes. The spelling is English, but the pronunciation is Ute:
Thus Tumitche – Tumit, mountain; che, stream; mountain stream. Tumitche, not Tomeche, or, as some pronounce it, Tomeech.
Saguache, which is in Spanish, is spelled and pronounced in the English language Si-watche; siwat, blue; che, stream; blue stream, and is improperly pronounced Siwatch, too, though spelled in Spanish Saguache, the last three letters being the Ute pronunciation of stream.
Cochetopa, improperly pronounced Co-che-tope, instead of Co-che-to-pa. This is a Ute name, and signifies “the stream of the valley” or “the valley stream.”
Uncapahgre, improperly pronounced Uncompahgre, in the Ute would be Unca, hot; pah, water; gre, spring. Thus, Uncapahgre, so named for the hot springs in the Uncapahgre Park.
Unawippa is the name of a stream west of Uncapahgre, and so named for the colored rocks near its source, which Ouray said were yellowish red. This name, however, as yet has not been corrupted by the whites, but may share the fate of the other names in time.
Cimarron, Cebolla and Terra Blanco are Spanish names and Utes have not changed them, but the whites now pronounce Terra Blanco White Earth. Blanco, white; Terra, earth; so named from the deposit of white alkali about the soda springs.
Cebolla is pronounced in Spanish, Sevoiya, which signifies onion in English. The stream is a branch of the Cimarron and is not the White Earth or Blanco Terra. The Utes, who speak Spanish fluently, very often use Spanish names, and retain them mixed in their own language.
Other streams, which once had Ute names, have been entirely changed and are now known by English names, and no doubt these beautiful names referred to will, ere long, be so changed as to bear little or no resemblance to the names as they now stand.”
•••
Just a sad, sad note to read in the Plaindealer this week. Chris and Taryn Lee, owners of the Bon Ton Restaurant, announced that, by no choice of their own, they will have to close the popular Ouray restaurant “after this upcoming fall season.”
The space the restaurant occupies is in the basement of the St. Elmo Hotel, and their landlord has decided not to renew their lease. The restaurant has been operated in the family since 1984.
Chris and Taryn are terrific people, in my humble opinion. A few years back they tried to operate a second restaurant out of the old Coachlight, but it just didn’t work. Not having your business on Main Street in Ouray is a tough way to make a living.
I was disappointed the Coachlight experiment didn’t work out. It was a terrific, casual place with good food and lots of locals. The tourist foot traffic just wasn’t there.
The Bon Ton, on the other hand, has flourished. It has always featured a great menu, terrific food and service in a unique atmosphere.
Make your plans now to get a reservation at the Bon Ton before they close up.
Sources: Elk Mountain Pilot, Dec. 29, 1881; Silver World, Dec. 24, 1881; Ouray County Plaindealer, Aug. 18, 2022.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.