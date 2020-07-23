COLUMN: The resurgence of historical fiction

One of the draws of historical fiction, for me, is that there are grains of truth, of real historical facts sprinkled throughout each book.
After getting a glimpse of a historical topic, such as World War II through the eyes of the French, one is often compelled to dig deeper, to do some historical research to further learn about World War II and to seek out more books on the same topic.
Recently, in the publishing world, there has been an increase in historical fiction novels coming to market. Topics vary from Holocaust survivor stories to the narratives of spies during the Cold War. Topics that had been rarely discussed are coming into the spotlight and different viewpoints are being told.
I have always enjoyed the history lesson that can be found in a historical fiction book and, as of late, have been reading several that I have thoroughly enjoyed. I encourage everyone to perhaps step out of their reading comfort zone to discover some wonderful works of historically significant fiction. I’d like to take a moment to showcase a few of my favorite reads.
"The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah.
Set during World War II in France, “The Nightingale” brings to light women’s role in the Resistance movement and the everlasting bond of sisterhood despite differences.
It is the story of two sisters who resist Nazi occupation of France. One sister holds the family together after her husband is called to the front lines and shelters a Jewish child, claiming him as her own. The other joins the ranks of the Resistance and acts as a guide in escorting downed Allied pilots across the border to safety. Following the Allied victory, the sisters reunite and share their experiences and relief to be back home, together.
"The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson.
This novel takes place in the 1930s in the rural mountains and valleys of Kentucky. President Roosevelt had just established the Kentucky Pack Horse Library Project as part of the Works Progress Administration to bring literacy to those who would otherwise not have the opportunity.
Cussy, a Book Woman, faces opposition to the books she precariously brings to residents and in regards to her “difference,” she also forms bonds with some of her patrons and overcomes stereotypes as she journeys to the backcountry of Kentucky. Cussy’s story is one of trials, tribulations, and triumphs and a true testament to the perseverance and courage of women who debunked traditional roles during this era.
"Lilac Girls,” by Martha Hall Kelly.
This book is told through the lens of three narrators from very different backgrounds (Caroline, Kasia, and Herta) while its epicenter is the women’s concentration camp of Ravensbruck during World War II. Their stories come together in the midst of horror and destruction of Hilter’s ultimate plan and strives to bring justice to those whom history has cast aside.
These books are just a sampling of the many historical fiction novels that are available to be explored. The Montrose Library has all three of these books in house to be checked out and all are also available as eBooks and/or eAudiobooks on Overdrive or Libby. Should you desire more reading recommendations for this genre, please stop by the Reference Desk and ask one of the friendly Adult Services librarians for their suggestions or for help in navigating the catalog to find your next historical adventure.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian for Montrose Regional Library District
