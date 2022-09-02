The account out of Trinidad was one of a gruesome, senseless double murder just south of the border in New Mexico.
The first notice ran in several newspapers in the area. William Maxwell and his son Emmet, 16, were murdered near Palo Blanco in Colfax County, New Mexico. Both were shot, their bodies having been found nearly a week and a half later.
Robbery, it was supposed, was the motive. The Maxwell’s hired hand, a black man named William Breckenridge was suspected and subsequently captured riding one of Maxwell’s horses near Trinidad where he had a wife and child.
Breckenridge came to Trinidad, visited his wife and conducted what were normal errands for his boss. The next morning he set out for New Mexico. “All his actions here appear straight enough,” reported The Rocky Mountain News, “or can be easily accounted for, and on Monday morning as he was leaving town, going in the direction of Maxwell’s, he was arrested on the strength of a telegram from the sheriff of that county.”
While being held in jail, Breckenridge gave a plausible account of the day he left the Maxwell property. His story was that two Mexicans with burros stopped to camp near the Maxwell house, and Maxwell called them to the house and told them they could sleep in his hay pen. The next morning, according to Breckenridge, the two were invited in for breakfast. Maxwell said he cooked for everyone, and then mounted a horse and rode off to Trinidad. “He says he left the Mexicans there,” according to the News, “standing near the house, and beyond that knows nothing.”
Mixed feelings were swirling around Trinidad about the murders, and speculation of who the would-be murderer was full of uncertainty. Breckenridge was in jail awaiting word from the governor of New Mexico for extradition to that state. Meanwhile, a rush to lynch Breckenridge was quelled as word arose in Trinidad that Maxwell had been in town a few weeks earlier and mentioned he was concerned for his safety because a neighboring rancher had been killed just weeks earlier over a grazing rights dispute.
No one was quite certain who committed the Maxwell murders until, inexplicably, Breckenridge confessed while in jail. Breckenridge waived his right to requisition and offered to accompany the Trinidad sheriff to New Mexico with the pledge that he would not be lynched.
That promise didn’t make it past the state line.
At the gallows, Breckenridge recounted his confession. “I was well raised and never in a fight until this dreadful murder,” he said, “never was in trouble until (this). I was a soldier in the Ninth United States cavalry for five years, and had the respect and confidence of the officers and company.”
Breckenridge explained that Maxwell and his son hitched three horses that fateful day and were hauling materials when William Maxwell unhitched the lead horse and rode back to Breckenridge, who was laying down in his tent.
“‘What’s the matter?’ he asked. I replied, ‘I am sick.’” Maxwell got off his horse and started walking up the hill toward the wagon, and Breckenridge said that’s when he picked up a gun, fired at Maxwell and missed. Maxwell turned around and asked what was the matter, and Breckenridge said he accused him of being verbally abusive, and shot again.
“He stood for a moment and fell,” Breckenridge said. “Mr. Maxwell always treated me as well as he could, but I killed him. I don’t know what I done it for. Some devil got into me.”Breckenridge then told the crowd at the gallows that he mounted the horse, rode up to Mr. Maxwell and fired again.
He then rode the horse and overtook the boy and talked to him a while before drawing the pistol and shooting him in the back of the head.
Breckenridge never gave a reason for killing either, though he mentioned several times it wasn’t for money. Several hundred people watched as a black hood was placed over Breckenridge’s head and the door below him was swung open. He hung for eight minutes before they cut him down and placed his body in a pine box.
“The prevailing sentiment was of satisfaction that the murderer had been so promptly apprehended and had met his just deserts,” reported the Chieftan.
Sources: Silver World, Apr. 7, 1877; The Rocky Mountain News, Mar. 30, 1877; The Colorado Daily Chieftan, May 13, 1877.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.