The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we travel, along with the frequency that many people might use public transportation. However, essential needs that require the availability of public transit still remain. Community members still need to get to work, medical appointments, dialysis treatments, caretaking for family members in need and more. Even during the shutdown this past spring, the need to get around locally and regionally did not stop.
Transit agencies across Colorado are taking action to ensure the safety of passengers, drivers and the greater community during the COVID19 Pandemic. In the world of public transit, where goals for efficiency in operations normally include having as many people riding on the bus at one time as possible, the pandemic has forced a shift of mindset and goals. One thing remains the same — safety is the number one priority.
These days, limiting the capacity for passengers on vehicles to 50% or less, blocking off seats to ensure physical distancing, requiring masks for passengers and drivers and disinfecting vehicles between passenger loads have all become standard practices in the world of public transportation. The governor’s office has issued state guidance to ensure that all agencies are following the same protocols. For a passenger who needs to make a trip across the region or the state, this means that they can utilize multiple services and have the same expectations for safety practices when riding on different buses.
In western Colorado, there are multiple transportation providers working together to ensure that safe travel options are available for locals and visitors alike. Our region is fortunate to have a Bustang Outrider route that travels from Durango to Grand Junction on a daily basis. In the communities and stops along the way, passengers can make use of the local transit services that connect to Bustang stops. In Montrose and Delta, All Points Transit provides connecting services on both the Montrose public bus and the door to door Dial a Ride. Grand Valley Transit has multiple routes that serve the city of Grand Junction and the surrounding area. Grand Valley’s routes can connect passengers to the Durango Bustang Outrider route, as well as the Bustang route that travels to Denver.
With so many different services, where would someone begin planning their trip? One option is to call All Points Transit’s mobility manager for assistance. The mobility manager can help plan a trip that utilizes multiple services to get around the region. Other resources are available online. Recently, the “Older Wiser Project” created a series of instructional and informational videos to help older adults and others learn how to navigate transit options on the Western Slope. At the website, www.olderwiser.org, you can find links to transit providers, information about discounted passes for older adults, and a full “local’s guide to western Colorado without a car.”
The Older Wiser website also provides resources to help older adults and their families consider signs that it might be time to limit or stop driving. Signs to look for include “almost crashing with frequent close calls” and “receiving multiple traffic tickets or warnings from law enforcement officers.” The site also offers a directory of “driver rehabilitation specialists,” who can offer a “full evaluation of all areas needed for driving (vision, physical functioning, and cognition).” Most of all, the site offers hope for those who are facing “giving up the keys.” This lifestyle change may seem overwhelming at first. The older wiser project hopes to educate older adults and others that it is possible to take care of all of your needs using transit and other travel options.
If you need a ride or have a family member who may need to stop driving, reach out to All Points Transit or visit www.olderwiser.org. All of the transit agencies in the region are here to help and are committed to being as safe as possible.
All Points Transit, a non-profit organization, can be reached at 970-249-0128. Trip planning services are available by calling the Mobility Manager Bill Towle at 970-240-6204. More information is available online at www.allpointstransit.org. Information on the Western Slope Bustang Outrider route can be found at RideBustang.com.
Sarah Curtis is the Executive Director of All Points Transit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.