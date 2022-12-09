Last week I gave excerpts from letters written by Gov. Evans, the second governor of the territory of Colorado, originally published in August 1864 by The Rocky Mountain News.
This is the second part of those letters, given in chronological account of Gov. Evans’ escalating fear and reports of Indian uprisings and tribal collaborations designed, as he wrote, to turn back white settlers and explorers across the Plains and into Colorado territory.
In the winter of 1863, Gov. Evans had written to officials including local army commanders to cabinet officials in Washington, D. C., pleading for assistance in what he feared was a concerted war effort by Arapaho, Kiowa, Comanche, Cheyenne and Sioux tribes. Feeling outnumbered and not adequately armed, Gov. Evans sought arms and troops, and attention.
We left off last week in December 1863 with Gov. Evans pleading with Edwin M. Stanton, Secretary of War, for a list of four critical demands to be heard.
We now move into the spring of 1864.
March 15, 1864 – To Maj. Samuel G. Colley, Indian Agent, Upper Arkansas Indian Agency from Gov. Evans:
“I hope you will use due diligence at any moderate expense to ascertain the true character of the threatened Indian hostilities. It is of the utmost importance to the preservation of proper relations with the Indians themselves, as well as to the preservation of our citizens from the outbreaks and butchery and all the horrors of Indian war, that the utmost vigilance by observed. If possible, you will get spies who can get into their confidence and report promptly to me all you can learn. I fear an outbreak when not looked for.”
April 14, 1864 – To Maj. Gen. Samuel R. Curtis, commander, Dept. of Kansas from Gov. Evans:
“Recent events point to confirmation of the reports then sent in to this office. Col. Chivington has been informed of a recent robbery of Irwin & Jackman’s herd by the Cheyenne Indians to the extent of about 170 head of cattle. The Colonel has sent a detachment of troops to recover the stolen property. Information from down the Platte river, in regard to the conduct of the Indians, is such as to throw doubts upon their peaceable dispositions.”
April 26, 1864 – To Maj. Gen. Samuel R. Curtis from Gov. Evans:
“I had the honor of laying before the Interior and War Departments at Washington, as well as the District and Department Headquarters of Colorado and the Missouri last fall, information which I regarded as reliable, showing that several tribes of Indians on the plains – the Sioux, Cheyennes, a part of the Arapahos and others, had formed an alliance for the purpose of hostilities against the whites this spring.
I have now to inform you that in pursuance of the plans then divulged to me through spies, they have commenced by robbing of settlers and stealing stock in large quantities, and attacking soldiers sent out for their recovery. I am confident that these powerful tribes are allied, and believe they have on the Republican (river) a place of rendezvous, from which parties are sent out for plunder. Col. Chivington is actively engaged in efforts to meet the emergency, but unless supported from the east of the plains, will have difficulty in protecting settlements and punishing depredations.
Our supplies here are now short and unless the route is thus protected we shall suffer greatly.”
May 23, 1864 — To Maj. Gen. Samuel R. Curtis from Gov. Evans:
“From information just received from old Indian traders and from Indians within a few days, I feel assured that the Sioux Indians that reside in this Territory and the band of Arapahoes referred to have declined to join in the war as they were expected to do; but I have from the same sources of information, which I regard as reliable, that all of the Cheyennes, a most warlike and powerful tribe, with the Kiowas and Comanches are allied and are now carrying out their hellish purposes according to their agreement. That they are in strong forces on the plains I have no doubt, and if the U.S. troops are withdrawn I feel confident that they will wipe out our sparse settlements in spite of any home force we could muster against them.
The troops have had several skirmishes with them, and at Cedar Canon, Maj. Downing gave them a severe chastisement, but what has been done the traders who knew them well say, has only whetted their appetite for revenge.”
June 14, 1864 – To Edwin M. Stanton, Secretary of War, from Gov. Evans:
“Indian hostilities on our settlements commenced as per information given you last fall. One settlement devastated 25 miles east of here, murdered and scalped bodies brought in today. Our troops nearly all gone. Can furnish 100 day men if authorized to do so to fight Indians.”
On Nov. 29, 1864, Col. Chivington, without orders, led soldiers from the 1st Colorado Infantry Regiment of Volunteers and 3rd Regiment of Colorado Cavalry Volunteers to Big Sand Creek where 750 members of the Arapaho and Cheyenne were camped, awaiting orders on where to be moved.
Soldiers opened fire on the inhabited lodges, and over the course of eight hours killed approximately 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people in what was termed the Sand Creek Massacre.
The next day, soldiers wandered over the field and committed atrocities on the dead before departing the following day.
Source: The Rocky Mountain News, August 25, 1864; nps.gov (National Park Service), Sand Creek Massacre.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.