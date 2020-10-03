For the past several years, I have focused my October columns on announcing Community Options’ upcoming annual meeting, and as an open invitation to the community to join us in support and celebration of the important work that we do. But of course, this is 2020, and nothing is the same.
So rather than a large gathering of 100-150 people at the beautiful Montrose Pavilion (as we have done every year since 1996), and rather than having a heart-warming in-person performance by Joyful Sounds (as we have done for the past six years), we will be having a virtual meeting in the “Zoom room” just like everything else we’ve done for the past seven months.
As we’ve all discovered through our Zoom experiences, the technology is seldom without glitches, so for logistical reasons, we will not be opening this meeting up to a broad audience. But for those of you who are interested or would otherwise attend, we will be recording the meeting and posting it online.
The meeting will definitely be of interest, especially given important information from our keynote speaker State Rep. and Joint Budget Committee member Julie McCluskie, who will give us an inside look at the state’s COVID-related budgetary crisis and the impact that will have on agencies like Community Options and services for people with disabilities.
We will also be awarding Personal Achievement Awards to people that we serve, Community Appreciation Awards for some of those who have supported us through this difficult year, and our Employee of the Year.
Our agency was incorporated in 1972, so this meeting will be celebrating 48 years of providing quality services and supports to local children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Approaching 50 years is a remarkable achievement for an agency, much as it is for a marriage.
When one considers the challenges faced over that many years: the swings in the economy; the philosophical and programmatic changes and evolutions; the myriad decision points; the ever-increasing bureaucratic and regulatory demands; and now a pandemic, the success we have had is remarkable.
That is not to say, however, that this success has been lucky or accidental. It has been the direct result of decades of caring, dedication, hard work and skill by multitudes of people who have clung to our values and faced those challenges one by one, year after year.
Although these are extremely difficult times for our agency as we struggle to maintain financial viability while also working to keep people healthy and safe, we still have much to celebrate. Although we can’t invite you to the celebration now, please plan on joining us online when the meeting is posted.
Tom Turner is the executive director of Community Options.
